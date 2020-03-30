Swoon Launches Zero Sugar Mixer Line

NEW YORK– At home happy hours just got an upgrade. The team at Swoon (previously operated under the name and label Be Mixed) has launched a new line of zero sugar, zero calorie cocktail mixers, that get their sweetness from monk fruit.

On average, Americans consume around 82 grams of added sugar per day, which is over double the amount recommended by the American Heart Association(AHA), and most of that is in the beverages that we drink. It’s facts like this that helped inspire the 2019 launch of Swoon, the first-of-its-kind liquid sugar substitute that gets its natural silky sweetness from monk fruit. Offered in the same three delicious flavors as the original Be Mixed mixers, Swoon mixers have an updated formula and look, making them the perfect addition to any home bar.

Founders Jennifer Ross, who has suffered from Type 1 Diabetes since she was a kid, and Cristina Ros Blankfein are committed to making being healthy easier by eliminating the need to choose between great taste and sugar.

Swoon Mixers offer an outrageous burst of flavor that we all love to drink, but can rarely find in zero sugar products. They taste good and are good for you, making them the sweetest surprise. Each flavor- Ginger Lime, Cucumber Mint, and Margarita, brings together celebration and lightness. Swoon mixers are non-alcoholic and while they make the perfect cocktail in under 5 minutes, they can also be paired with soda water to make a refreshing mocktail.

“We use monk fruit, a naturally sweet melon native to Southeast Asia handpicked from vines and high in antioxidants, because not only is it zero calories, but it’s also naturally sweet and doesn’t raise blood glucose levels,” said Swoon co-founder Jen Ross.

“Our last mixer formula had both stevia and erythritol, and while these are common additions to monk fruit based products, we had a ton of customers express their desire for a monk fruit-only based mixer,” said Swoon co-founder Cristina Ros Blankfein. “By taking those two ingredients out, we’ve completely eliminated any bitterness and now have an even smoother product.”

“I always have customers that come into Catch looking for delicious cocktails that don’t have any sugar,” said Lucas Robinson, Beverage Director of Catch. “In the past, those two never went hand in hand but Swoon has changed that. I’m excited to have Swoon as an option behind our bar.”

All three Swoon Mixer flavors can be used to make everyone’s favorite drinks. Margarita (which represents an estimated 13% of total sales in the Margarita category on Amazon) just needs a splash of tequila to become the instant classic we all know and love. When paired together, Ginger Lime and Vodka make the perfect Moscow Mule, and all you need for a Mojito is Cucumber Mint and Rum (and some mint if you’re feeling fancy).

Keto-friendly, paleo-friendly, gluten-free, and vegan, Swoon Mixers are available for shipping nationwide on tasteswoon.com and Amazon. Swoon Mixers can also be found in over 2.5k retailers across the country including Wegmans, Kroger banners, Raleys, and more.

