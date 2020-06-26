SZZL Brands Launches SZZL Sparkling Tea

NEW YORK– SZZL Brands, Inc. has just announced the launch of their flagship product, SZZL Sparkling Tea – a righteous blend of tea, aromatics, and fruit with a touch of added natural sweetness.

Company founder, Gilead Ingber, says the brand’s aim is to deliver a product that delivers on flavor, beauty, and health in equal parts – no gimmicks and no artificial sweeteners.

Their two flavors come in undeniably beautiful pastel-sleeved cans and are both just 30 calories. A subtle sweetness adds balance to the natural bitterness of green and white tea to make SZZL Sparkling Tea a refreshing and delicious choice that you can feel good about going back to again, and again, and again.

For More Information

szzltea.com