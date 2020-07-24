Tea North Partners With Lindsey Stirling to Give Back to Families in Need

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Canada– Tea North, the first Canadian certified organic, carbonated iced tea, is excited to announce its partnership with world renowned Platinum-selling electronic artist and violinist Lindsey Stirling on a special project, The Upside Fund. Starting July 13, the award-winning Canadian brand is donating 100% of its online sales profits to the fund.

Made from loose leaf tea instead of concentrates, containing no sugars, sweeteners, calories or preservatives, the beverage fueling outdoor summer fun with six mouth-watering flavors understands this isn’t a period of sunshine for most.

Lindsey Stirling created the charity outreach program The Upside Fund to help families with dire economic needs as a result of COVID-19. The program, which is managed by Community Partners, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity; has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to help those in need since April, 2020.

“I’m so honored Tea North™ teamed up with me to donate all their profits for a month to The Upside Fund, which is a fund that helps families who are greatly affected by COVID-19,” shares Stirling. “Their support means we can help more people and for that I’m so grateful! I also want to add my testimony to the quality of these drinks! They’re delicious, carbonated, and they have so many flavors.”

The organization has extended its reach to include anyone with immediate economic assistance such as housing/rent, utilities, medical bills and food as a result of all of the events that have transpired across the globe. For Tea North™ CEO David Moore, partnering with The Upside Fund means keeping people healthy, and bringing a little hope to those who need it most.

“In this time of change and uncertainty, we could all use a little more love in our lives,” he said. “Tea North™ is in a unique position to not only help those in need, but potentially help a lot of people.”

Those interested in supporting The Upside Fund and drinking some tasty, healthy, hydrating tea in the process can order Tea North™ varieties in packs of 6 and 12 on their website, https://www.teanorth.ca/.

Anyone looking to apply for assistance can visit https://www.lindseystirling.com/the-upside-fund.

