Tempo Launches Sparkling Matcha Beverage

CHICAGO– Tempo, a leader in better-for-you functional beverages, announced that the brand’s new CBD-infused sparkling matcha beverages are now available for online purchase nationwide. For every purchase of Tempo, the brand is donating 10 percent of sales to the University of Chicago Medicine COVID-19 Response Fund supporting the health care workers providing essential care, as well as the adult and pediatric patients and families who are affected.

“Our goal has always been to help hard-working people stay focused and energized during the day, and with the current pandemic unfolding across the world, we’re turning our attention to the people on the front lines,” said Ryan Crane, CEO of Tempo. “With every purchase of Tempo, we are donating 10 percent of sales through the end of May to help ensure frontline workers get essential supplies and support during this time.”

Tempo’s sparkling matcha beverage is naturally caffeinated and infused with 25 milligrams of CBD, with only 15 calories and 2 grams of sugar. Tempo designs its recipes to go beyond CBD, building upon its select cannabinoid extracts with a crafted blend of functional foods and herbs that provide complementary nutritional benefits and support the body’s natural functions.

“We’re living in a time of high stress and uncertainty, and as an antidote to that, people are looking for healthier ways to manage that stress and maintain a positive and productive outlook throughout the day,” said Ryan Crane, CEO of Tempo. “Our new line of CBD-infused sparkling teas was created to help you reset and rebalance in the middle of a frenzied day. With this line, we also wanted to make sure that our customers can trust the quality of our products, which is why each can has a QR code on the label that takes you directly to the third-party testing and lab results for that product.”

Tempo comes in a four-pack ($19.99) or twelve-pack ($49.99) of 12 oz shelf-stable recyclable aluminum cans and is available online and in select retail stores throughout Illinois and New England. For more information about Tempo, visit tempobev.com/, or find them on Instagram (@tempobev).

About TempoTempo is a modern beverage brand that elevates consumers to be at their best during the day with chef-crafted recipes that provide a natural boost. Their signature recipes build upon select cannabinoid extracts with a unique blend of functional foods and herbs designed to help customers stay balanced and focused throughout the day. Current products include a line of CBD-infused sparkling teas, such as matcha, with two additional SKUs launching Q2 of 2020. For more information about Tempo, visit tempobev.com, or find them on Instagram (@tempobev).

