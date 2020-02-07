The Vitamin Shoppe Launches Premium Sports Nutrition Brand Jocko Fuel

SECAUCUS, N.J.— The Vitamin Shoppe, an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, has announced the launch of a premium sports nutrition brand from John “Jocko” Willink, a renowned former Navy SEAL officer, New York Times best-selling author, host of the popular Jocko podcast, Partner in Origin, and co-founder of Echelon Front, a leadership development consulting firm.

Created by Jocko Willink and Maine-based Origin, Jocko Fuel offers a range of sports nutrition supplements to fuel your mind and body for the toughest mental and physical challenges. Crafted in the U.S. from the highest quality ingredients, the product line includes protein powders, pre-mission energy support, krill oil, nootropics, joint support, ready-to-go energy, and cognitive support drinks. By partnering with The Vitamin Shoppe, Jocko Fuel is now available for the first time in wide retail distribution in over 690 locations of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements, and on vitaminshoppe.com.

Sharon Leite, Chief Executive Officer of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented, “We at The Vitamin Shoppe have been longtime fans of Jocko Willink’s inspiring message, and we share his values of determination, boldness, and rigor. We appreciate the inspiration Jocko brings to so many people, particularly those who have admirably served our country in uniform. Adding Jocko Fuel’s unique brand of expertise and innovation to The Vitamin Shoppe is an exciting expansion of our best-in-class wellness offerings that help you live your best life, however you define it.”

Jocko Willink’s dedication to motivating others to take ownership of their fitness and life goals led to the creation of Jocko Fuel. The brand draws on the knowledge and principles that have made him a widely respected voice in the fields of leadership and personal performance. As a 20-year veteran of the SEAL Teams and a commander in Iraq, Jocko is the recipient of a Silver Star and a Bronze Star, later serving as Officer-in-Charge of training for all West Coast SEAL Teams.

In civilian life, Willink is the cofounder of Echelon Front, a premier leadership consulting firm; an in-demand public speaker; and the host of the top-rated Jocko podcast. He is the coauthor with Leif Babin of the #1 New York Times best-seller Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy Seals Lead and Win and The Dichotomy of Leadership, as well as the author of Leadership Strategy and Tactics: Field Manual and the Way of the Warrior Kid series.

“With great promise and enthusiasm, I look forward to this next step in the evolution of Jocko Fuel by partnering with The Vitamin Shoppe to make our products easily and widely available to health and fitness enthusiasts nationwide. Our effective, premium formulas are carefully designed to help you reach peak physical performance, crush your goals, and achieve your best self,” said Jocko Willink.

Pete Roberts, President and CEO of Origin, commented, “Bringing Jocko into our fold in 2017 created a perfect storm. We were moving in the same direction, with the same message. Jocko wanted to build products using ingredients that were hard to source, products that were hard to manufacture. His commitment to bringing premium nutritional products to market didn’t happen overnight. Some of our products took over two years in development. Bottom line is, everything we do, we do it without compromise. Jocko Fuel is no different.”