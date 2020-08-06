True Nopal Cactus Water Expands Distribution in Whole Foods Market

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.– True Nopal Ventures LLC, the maker of the number one selling cactus water brand and innovator of the cactus water category has announced its expanded distribution within Whole Foods Market. True Nopal Cactus Water is now available in 6 Whole Foods regions including the newly acquired South West and Southern Pacific regions. The brands two newest regions are the first of the Whole Foods regions to offer all 4 of the brands SKU’s, the 33.8 oz and 500ml original prickly pear cactus water as well as the much-anticipated USDA organic certified line of cactus water flavors, True Nopal Cactus Water plus pineapple and True Nopal Cactus Water plus lime.

Tom Zummo, CEO and Founder of True Nopal Ventures LLC stated “Amidst this challenging time of uncertainty throughout the world, we recognize that now, more than ever, consumers are seeking healthier better for you and better for the environment beverages.” He then went on to say, “True Nopal is perfectly sustainable and deliciously healthy with no added sugars or sweeteners, just 20 calories per serving and only 4 grams of sugar in the original and 5 grams of sugar in the new organic flavors which are all naturally occurring from the fruit itself. True Nopal cactus water supplies electrolytes, potassium, magnesium and Batalain antioxidants.” He further stated, “True Nopal is excited to expand our reach and ability to offer consumers our amazing cactus water in the North East, Florida, South, Pacific North West and the newly added South West and the remaining portion (Southern California) of the Southern Pacific Whole Foods Regions. True Nopal’s continued growth within Whole Foods is a great barometer of the brands performance as the company looks to further scale with a soon to be announced line extension.”

About True Nopal

True Nopal Ventures LLC, a Scottsdale Arizona based company, True Nopal is the number one selling cactus water brand and the innovator of the Cactus Water category. True Nopal gets its amazing benefits, such as skin rejuvenation and muscle recovery from the fruit of the prickly pear cactus. True Nopal has less than half the calories and sugar as coconut water while still providing electrolytes, potassium, magnesium and Betalain antioxidants. True Nopal believes in providing products that are both good tasting and good for you by helping support an active, healthy lifestyle. True Nopal is passionate about doing things that are good for people and the environment with a socially conscious effort to help make Earth a better place. For more information, please call 480-636-8044 or visit truenopal.com or on social @truenopal

