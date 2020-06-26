Virgil’s Launches Limited Edition “Summer Squad Party Pack”

NORWALK, Conn.– Summer traditions are bound to look a little different this year as we maintain social distancing.

Virgil’s®, America’s best-selling line of natural, handcrafted and zero sugar sodas, is helping consumers welcome summer socializing with the launch of their limited edition “Summer Squad Party Pack.” As many states open back up and have “small gathering” mandates in place, Virgil’s® “Summer Squad Party Pack” includes a collection of 10 colorful koozies marked 1 – 10 to encourage responsibly fun gatherings. Sincenot sharing is caring this season, along with the vibrant, numbered koozies, the Virgil’s “Summer Squad Party Pack” includes 10 cans of Virgil’s® Zero Sugar Soda for each guest at 10-person, warm-weather soirées.

Taking the brand’s mission to “soda smarter” to the next level, Virgil’s® is making it easier than ever to stay mindful during summer socializing in our “new normal” while still enjoying all that the season has to offer. Even though it may not be the typical grilling get-together this year, the Virgil’s® “Summer Squad Party Pack” is a simple way to add some sizzle whether you are hosting or a guest at small gatherings this summer.

Virgil’s® zero sugar, keto-certified sodas are handcrafted with bold natural flavors, a proprietary natural sweetener system and contain no artificial preservatives. They available in a variety of bold flavors to enjoy alone or as a mixer for a sugar free twist on a backyard cocktail, including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Lemon Lime, Cola and Orange.

Where to Buy:

The Virgil’s® “Summer Squad Party Pack” retails for $14.99 athttps://virgils.com/shop-koozies/, and ships directly to your doorstep.