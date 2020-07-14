Waiakea Water Releases 1.5-Liter Bottle of Volcanic Water for Online Purchase

HAWAII– Waiakea Water, an award-winning Hawaiian volcanic water company, released its 1.5-liter water bottles for purchase online in late June. This is the size that a number of customers who drink large amounts of water, along with professional athletes in the NFL, NBA, and MLB have been requesting. Now, their wishes are being fulfilled.

What Makes Waiakea Water and Its New 1.5-Liter Bottles Stand Out

Individuals who consume a lot of water—for instance, athletes and those who are dieting—love the fact that the bigger 1.5-liter size is currently available online. In fact, some people are trying to consume three liters of water per day as part of their efforts to lose weight and increase their energy levels. However, they sometimes find this difficult to do. Fortunately, this is now easy to accomplish with just two of Waiakea Water’s new 1.5-liter bottles of delicious, naturally alkaline water.

The company also offers water in the following sizes: 15 Liters, 1 Liter, 700mL, and 500mL.

Waiakea Water’s bottled water remains one of the most popular products in the bottled water industry for several reasons. First, the bottled water features naturally occurring electrolytes and minerals which are important factors in hydration.

Second, Waiakea Water takes pride in creating positive and meaningful change in various ways. Specifically, it has adopted a model focusing on the triple bottom line, where it emphasizes not only profit but also the planet and people. The company thus uses bottles made from recycled polyethylene terephthalate, or RPET. Compared with virgin or regular plastic bottles, these bottles require significantly less water and energy during the manufacturing process. In addition, the company’s process reduces carbon emissions by more than 90%.

Waiakea Water’s Unique Bottled Water Source

Waiakea Water’s bottled water originates through the combination of melted snow and rainwater flowing from the peak of the active Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii. The water is first filtered through the volcano’s lava rocks. It then reaches the base of the volcano, a secluded area surrounded by forest preserves and millions of square miles of ocean. At the volcano’s base, the water boasts a pH of 7.6 to 8.2.

With its new 1.5-liter bottles of water, Waiakea Water looks forward to continuing to provide clean water to the masses and thus improve the health and overall quality of life of people around the world.

For More Information

store.waiakeasprings.com/products/waiakea-1-5-liter-one-time?variant=31649461043269