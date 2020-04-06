Watch: Crisis CoPacking Panel for Entrepreneurs

Operations and inventory management are the backbone that supports your food and beverage company during this time. Today, April 6th, BevNET Editor-in-Chief Jeff Klineman leads a co-packing panel on the stresses and solutions affecting brands and their co-packers during the ongoing COVID-19 Crisis.

BevNET and NOSH have assembled a panel of three co-manufacturing experts to help provide tips and strategies for these stressful times:

Pete Speranza, an operations expert and one of the founders of General Mills’ 301 Inc.

Jeff Grogg, Founder of Product Development Consultancy JPG Resources and co-manufacturing facility Snackwerks

Liz Myslik, Chief Growth Officer for Fresca Foods

The panel will be streamed live on Monday, April 6 at 12:00 PM EST on NOSH.com, BevNET.com, and our affiliated LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

