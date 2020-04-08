Wellness Beverage Brand Aprch Launches CBD Sparkling Water

PORTLAND, Ore.— Aprch is a new wellness beverage company inspired by adventure, integrity, health and the environment. Aprch blends pure sparkling water with good for you elements including broad spectrum hemp extract (CBD), key amino acid L-Theanine, and nutrient-rich vitamins to nourish the mind, body and soul. Available now in single-serve and four packs across the Pacific Northwest, Aprch CBD Sparkling Water is available in over 500 retailers and nationwide online at https://drinkaprch.com/.

Manufactured in Aprch’s private production facility in Portland, Oregon, the CBD-infused beverage is intended to be easily incorporated into daily routines as a ritual. Aprch mixes the characteristics of enhanced water, sports drinks, and sparkling water to create a dedicated wellness drink for people with active lifestyles, who want the benefits of vitamins, CBD, and recovery without THC, caffeine, sugar, calories or sodium.

Aprch’s CBD Sparkling Water includes 30mg of water-soluble broad-spectrum hemp extract with zero THC. Aprch chose to use broad-spectrum hemp extract because other cannabinoids are present in addition to CBD, serving as a catalyst to allow for the best CBD experience due to the entourage effect. A partnership with SoRSE Technology provides a proprietary emulsion of broad-spectrum water-soluble CBD that has no THC, in addition it is non-GMO, pesticide, herbicide, and solvent-free. This signature emulsion creates greater stability for the highest dosing accuracy allowing Aprch to deliver a consistent product.

Each can begins with pure, Oregon filtered water, next Aprch combines broad spectrum CBD, L-Theanine (a key amino acid found in green tea that promotes relaxation), vitamin C for vitality and organic natural flavors. This proprietary formula creates an exceptional tasting drink, with specific key ingredients that provide the desired effects and benefits you would expect from a wellness beverage. Aprch delivers just the right amount of calm and clarity, to take the edge off.

Aprch CBD Sparkling Water retails for $3.49/can, $12.99/four pack and is currently available in four classic flavors –

Lemon + Lime:

The classic combination of refreshing citrus in a new, healthy twist. The cool down is real.

Mint + Cucumber:

Cool as a cucumber, with a crisp mint finish. Refreshing and satisfying as a trip to the spa…

Watermelon:

The timeless flavor of fresh watermelon on a hot summer day – now available all year long!

Cherry + Lime (Currently available in draft, cans coming soon):

A bright pick-me-up mix of sweet and sour.

New flavors and limited edition artist collaboration cans launching throughout 2020.

About Aprch

Founded in November of 2018, with our first cans sold in 2019, Aprch (pronounced approach) is a wellness beverage brand based in Portland, Ore. Inspired by adventure, integrity, health and the environment, we build nutrient-rich products with purpose to nourish the mind, body and soul. Our message is simple: gather good people, embark on daily adventures and enjoy the good things we put in our bodies. For more information, visit us at drinkaprch.com.

For More Information

drinkaprch.com