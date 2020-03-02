WILD TONIC Announces Classic and Hard Jun Kombucha Slim Can National Retail Availability

CO TTONWOOD, Ariz.– WILD TONIC Jun Kombucha has unveiled the addition of 12 ounce slim cans to their glass bottle and draft programs. The company launched 5.6% ABV Jun Kombucha cans in select markets in November and December, 2019, followed by multi-market expansion of Classic, no-alcohol Jun Kombucha in early 2020. The release offers customers a more portable and ecofriendly option in addition to the signature cobalt blue glass bottles. WILD TONIC will be featuring the brand’s multiple functional beverage lines alongside the new packaging for the full product lineup at this year’s Natural Products Expo West at the Anaheim Convention Center, from March 4 through March 6, 2020, in the North Hall at booth #1726.

The cans feature the brands top-selling flavors such as Blueberry Basil, Raspberry Goji Rose, and Mango Ginger in both Classic and 5.6% ABV options. Additionally, 5.6% ABV Strawberry Blood Orange and Classic Blackberry Mint are also currently available in the new product packaging. Fans will find the can design similar to WILD TONIC’s glass bottles with unique artwork identifying each flavor profile.

“We are so thrilled to offer our same great Jun Kombucha in a can!” said Holly Lyman, founder of WILD TONIC. “While our cobalt blue glass bottles are pieces of art, we wanted to provide an option that is lighter and more portable to keep up with many of our consumer’s lifestyles. It was also extremely important to remain mindful of our environmental presence. We can’t wait to see the amazing new places our fans will enjoy WILD TONIC!”

The WILD TONIC 5.6% Hard Jun Kombucha slim cans are currently distributed in select Whole Foods Markets, Natural Grocers, AJ’s and Bashas and will soon be available in over 1,000 additional outlets across the country, including Wegman’s, Meijer, Fresh Thyme AM/PM and Rebel. WILD TONIC Classic Jun Kombucha (Non-Alc) slim cans were launched with Nackard Beverage Company in Northern Arizona with great response and will be featuring this product at Expo West, expecting fast expansion nationwide.

About Wild Tonic Jun Kombucha

A woman-owned company based in Cottonwood, Arizona, WILD TONIC® aims to generate a farm-to-bottle experience by infusing their Jun Kombucha with organic fruits, herbs and botanicals, many of which are grown locally in the majestic red rocks of Sedona, Arizona.

WILD TONIC® is a passionately crafted brew made with a primary ferment of organic tea, honey, and a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY). Jun differs from its traditional Kombucha cousins made with processed cane sugar, known to produce a more sour profile – while Jun presents a palate- pleasing, smooth effervescence due to its use of organic honey. During an all-natural secondary fermentation, the alcohol content is brought up to 5.6% ABV using sustainably sourced, fresh ingredients to create a bright and delicate flavor. Each serving contains 1 billion+ probiotics at the time of production and has zero gluten, added sulfites or artificial flavorings.

Distributed since 2015, WILD TONIC® has been featured in publications such as Forbes, The Food Network, Sunset Magazine, The Washington Post, Food & Beverage Magazine and PopSugar. The Jun brewery holds prestigious industry awards such as Beverage Industry Magazine’s ‘Innovative Product of

the Year 2017’, and is the winner of Gold Medals at the Great International Beer, Cider, Mead and Sake Competition and the Proof Awards by Food & Beverage Magazine. As a premium beverage, WILD TONIC can be found at esteemed resorts and restaurants across the country including L’Auberge de Sedona, The Palazzo Las Vegas, Four Seasons, Canyon Ranch and Emeril Lagasse’s Restaurants.

www.wildtonic.com/