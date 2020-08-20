Your Valuation Questions Answered: Join the Round Table with Stu Strumwasser

Get answers in the round. BevNET and NOSH have designed a platform exclusively for subscribers so that they can work with their peers and our selected experts: the Round Table.

These events are limited-attendance Zoom-based opportunities to ask questions and discuss concerns around business issues.

Hosted by BevNET and NOSH staffers, complemented by hand-picked experts, Round Tables are a chance to connect and learn.

Our first Round Table discussion will be with Stu Strumwasser, managing director of Green Circle Capital, on Aug. 26 at 3pm ET. Stu will be answering questions about valuation trends in the natural products industry, and the overall changes in fundraising and operational strategy that can help guide brands as the capital cycle changes.

Stu just participated in our Office Hours event on valuation alongside a pair of investors, and has written extensively on the valuation issue for natural product companies.

Come prepared to ask questions and join the conversation as Stu gives his thoughts on factors that will affect valuations during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Sign up now to participate and, if you’d like, submit questions ahead of time for Stu.

Once you have some of your questions answered in the Round Table discussion, participate in 1-on-1 Speed Dating meetings with investment bankers to take a deeper look at the valuation of your company and better your market knowledge. Speed Dating will take place on Thursday, September 3rd from 11:45 AM to 1:30 PM ET.

About Stu Strumwasser

Stu spent the first fifteen years of his career on Wall Street in wealth management at firms including Paine Webber (now UBS AG, where he was first in a class of forty nationwide) Advest, Inc., and finally at Oppenheimer & Co. He left the industry in 2006 to found Snow Beverages, a manufacturer of natural soda.

As the managing director of Green Circle Capital he speaks on raising capital and entrepreneurship, has been quoted broadly on food & bev in the media, and is a mentor at the Foodtech Accelerators for WeWork Food Lab in NY, Plug And Play in San Francisco and Startupbooptcamp in Rome. Stu is also a Director for The Better Meat Co. and a registered rep with Dalmore Group, LLC (member FINRA & SIPC) holding Series 7, 63, 82 and 79 registrations with FINRA.

About Round Tables

In lieu of live events and in-person discussions, we’ve created an exclusive virtual platform for food and beverage brands to receive advice from experts and their peers. BevNET & NOSH present Round Tables, a series of topic-specific virtual forums for brands to ask the questions that are critical to the growth of their business.