Zach and Julie Ertz Invest In Tiesta Tea

CHICAGO— United States Olympic Women’s Soccer Player Julie Ertz, and three-time Pro Bowl professional football player Zach Ertz announced their investment with Chicago-based tea company Tiesta Tea, to support their mission of creating healthy, great-tasting tea and giving back to their communities.

Julie Ertz is a women’s soccer player on the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), a player on the United States Women’s National Soccer Team (two-time World Cup Champions) and recently was awarded 2019’s Time Magazine U.S. Soccer Women’s Player of the Year. Zach Ertz is a tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League (NFL) and was named to the Pro Bowl this year for his third consecutive season. For both of them, being a top athlete requires fueling their bodies with healthy foods and beverages.

“It’s very important what Zach and I put into our body. Tea helps heal our bodies from the inside out. We drink Tiesta Tea because of all the health benefits, nutrition and the incredible company that is behind it. Especially for us, being so transparent of what’s in the tea and the benefits of it are huge,” Julie said when talking about the partnership and the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.

“Zach and Julie perform at the highest level of athletic sports, and to know they use Tiesta Tea to fuel their diet and eating habits speaks volumes to the health benefits and quality of our tea blends. It’s a true honor to provide them with teas that fit their lifestyle needs,” Patrick Tannous, President of Tiesta Tea, says about the partnership.

Tea is generally assumed to be a healthy beverage, but there are many bottled tea beverages that are high in sugar. Tiesta Tea created a bottled cold brew tea line with little to no added sugar to fill that void in the market. “Our offerings at Tiesta Tea are significantly lower in sugar and calories than many of the other options out there, and that’s because we don’t add acids or preservatives that need to be balanced out with sugar. We let the real ingredients shine,” Dan Klein, CEO of Tiesta Tea says about their bottled cold brew tea line, now found in thousands of stores across the US.

Tiesta Tea sources over 150 of the highest quality ingredients from 40 countries around the world to guarantee the best loose leaf tea experience possible.”The best thing about Tiesta Tea is what you see is what you get. I know that I’m getting the best-sourced product out there,” Julie said when talking about the quality of Tiesta Tea.

In addition to creating refreshing, healthy cold-brew teas, Tiesta Tea blends loose leaf teas and creates unique blends with a variety of health benefits. Zach explains he has to have his hot chamomile tea before bed. “After dinner, a nice chamomile tea is always a staple of mine.”

Tiesta Tea understands the importance of giving back and has created a foundation to focus on providing assistance to those in need in their local Chicago community as well as their farming communities around the world. The Tiesta Tea Foundation supports local Chicago shelters and soup kitchens through their Spread the Warmth initiative, providing them with warm clothing items, food and cups of hot tea. Through their Living Well Project, they provide clean, safe drinking water to villages in developing countries and have built two water wells for farming communities in Nigeria. Being able to partner with a company that also supports those in need echoes what Zach and Julie Ertz are building. “It’s not solely about sales, it’s not solely about putting as many teas on the table as possible. I think the mission of giving back obviously resonates with us.”

Tiesta Tea has over fifty unique loose leaf tea blends and five flavors of bottled cold brew teas. Tiesta Tea is available on Amazon and tiestatea.com and can be found in over 6000 retail locations including Target, Meijer, Safeway, Hy-Vee, Walmart, Stop & Shop, Giant Food, Costco, Jewel-Osco, Mariano’s, WinCo Foods, H.E.B and Kroger. The Ertz’s and Tiesta Tea are celebrating the investment with a discount code for 20% off (use ERTZTEA) on tiestatea.com.