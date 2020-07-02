Zero Calorie, No Sugar Added Ginseng UP Launches

WORCESTER, Mass.– Ginseng Up Corporation has a longstanding tradition of providing our customers and consumers with “better beverage” options that are unique, and with significant points of differentiation from traditional sugary drinks. At the same time, and due to the use of premium Korean ginseng, our drinks are not only “better for you” and “refreshing” ……they are also “functional”.

Although our beverages are Natural, Non-GMO, Gluten Free and Functional, we are continuously working to improve and extend upon our “better for you” beverage proposition and offerings. We are pleased to announce an exciting new product offering for our loyal customers and consumers….. a low calorie with no sugar added beverage proposition as an additional benefit in addition to our current Natural, Non-GMO, Gluten Free and Functional formulations.

GINSENG UP NO SUGAR ADDED Is here!! The formulations are sweetened with MONK FRUIT to maintain our classic robust flavors, with no or low-calorie impact, while delivering a well-balanced, naturally sweetened, and functional ginseng drink experience.

Why Monk Fruit

– Distinct to most fruits, the natural sugars in monk fruit are not responsible for its sweetness. Instead, Monk Fruit gets its intense sweetness from unique antioxidants called Mogroside.

– Monk Fruit sweetener is a natural, zero-calorie sweetener.

– Since monk fruit sweetener has zero calories or carbs, it will not raise blood sugar levels.

– Monk Fruit sweetener does not contain fructose or glucose.

The new No Sugar Added line is available and ready to hit the market.

About Ginseng UP Corporation

Ginseng UP Corporation is a 38+ year old domestic, international, “natural” and “crafted” carbonated and non-carbonated beverage company. Ginseng UP Corporation is a “fully integrated” and “multi-platform” beverage company to include: Branded / Contract Pack / Private Label / Ingredients-Concentrates-Extracts Manufacturing / Beverage Consulting.For more information please contact our sales team at info@ginsengup.com or 508 799 6178 ext. 110