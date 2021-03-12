Ahead of March Madness, Powerade Launches New “Power in Numbers” Campaign

Today and ahead of the annual NCAA basketball tournaments, POWERADE, the official sports drink of March Madness, is launching its new campaign, “POWER in Numbers,” designed to celebrate all athletes.

As a brand who roots for the athlete who thrives on the thrill of competition, the ones who love being the underdog and the athletes who believe hard work outshines skill or talent, POWERADE believes no matter the sport or level of play, an athlete’s number is a part of their identity and deserves to be celebrated.

Beginning March 14, the campaign will kick off with a 30 second television spot on CBS (and through the properties of TNT, TBS & TRU) and will be on full display at both the men’s and women’s tournaments, telling powerful stories of athletes and their numbers.

For a limited time only, POWERADE and POWERADE ZERO SUGAR bottles will also now feature the numbers 0-99 – giving consumers a hydration option that connects with their own jersey number and the story behind the number. Bottles are available in 28 oz. bottles at retailers nationwide and visit www.Powerade.com to find a retailer near you.

For More Information:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXLPNn9mmyg