Ascent Protein Announces Veterans Day Partnership With Christian McCaffery’s Foundation: 22 and Troops

DENVER, Colo. — Ascent Protein announced a joint Veterans Day Partnership with Christian McCaffrey’s Foundation, 22 and Troops, to support U.S. Veterans. From November 1st through Veterans Day (November 11, 2021), Ascent will be donating 22% of all profits to 22 and Troops, a non-profit service organization that focuses on helping U.S. active-duty military members, veterans and their families focus on the comeback, and overcome trauma and PTSD. In addition to their donation, Ascent will be offering a free Veterans Day hat with purchase while supplies last.

22 and Troops was launched by McCaffrey to support those who have made the greatest sacrifices for our country, and need our help to address what happens when the uniform comes off, and these heroes come home. With more than 22 veterans dying by suicide every day, these individuals and their families simply cannot wait.

This is the third year that Ascent and McCaffrey have joined forces to support current members of the military and veterans. In 2019 and 2020, they raised $36,000 to support the training of service dogs to support veterans with their physical and emotional recovery.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Ascent in our 3rd year supporting veterans and their families. This partnership has always been important to me, but this year, it hits even closer to home because Ascent will be donating 22% of all profits from November 1-11 to my foundation, 22 and Troops,” said Christian McCaffrey, Ascent athlete. “I’m proud to partner with a brand that supports our hard-working veterans and military members.”

Christian McCaffrey has been an Ascent Athlete since 2019. In addition to the Veterans Day donation, Ascent partnered with McCaffrey’s other foundation, 22 and You, to support and donate products to First Responders in North Carolina and his home state of Colorado in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are honored to partner with Christian McCaffrey’s Foundation 22 and Troops, and support members of the military and veterans again this year,” said Kirsten Karlsson, Associate Director of Marketing at Ascent. “We believe it is important to give back to those who risk so much for our freedom and way of life. This is a small, but important thing we can do to return the favor.”

About Ascent Protein

Ascent was created to naturally improve athletic performance and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work. Ascent launched in 2016 and has continued to bring innovative products to the market, while remaining committed to their high-quality standards and offering products with straight-forward ingredients and nothing artificial. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves – going the extra mile, completing an extra set and never backing down from a challenge, Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit ascentprotein.com.

About 22 and Troops

The Christian McCaffrey Foundation serves as a catalyst for the community and country by supporting those who sacrifice daily for the benefit of many. We show up for our servicemen and women for standing at the front of the most critical challenges of our time and in service to others. For more information, visit christianmccaffrey22.org

For More Information:

https://www.ascentprotein.com/