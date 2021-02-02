Ascent Protein Donates $22,000 to Patriot PAWS Service Dogs

DENVER, Colo. — This week, Ascent Protein announced a $22,000 donation to Patriot PAWS, a non-profit service organization dedicated to training service dogs to support veterans in their emotional & physical recovery. Ascent is a family-owned company based in Denver, Colorado that is well-known in the fitness and sports industry for producing clean, made-in-America protein and pre-workout products. For the second year in a row, Ascent partnered with Carolina Panthers running back and Colorado native, Christian McCaffrey, to launch a special give-back Veterans Day campaign pledging to donate 20% of Ascent profits to Patriot PAWS. Ascent also gave Limited Edition Veterans Day Blender Bottles to customers who made a purchase in support of the campaign.

Christian McCaffrey and his charity arm, the Christian McCaffrey Foundation generated buzz for the promotion when he personally announced it on his social media channels. McCaffrey is an official partner with Ascent, and one of the most recent professional athletes to join Team Ascent.

“We are honored to support Patriot PAWS for the second year as their programs continue to make a positive impact on the lives of veterans,” said Paul Vraciu, General Manager of Ascent. “We believe it is deeply important to give back to U.S. Veterans and we are thrilled to watch our contribution and engagement with this promotion continue to increase each year.”

In 2019, Ascent and McCaffrey raised $14,000 to support the training of a new Patriot PAWS puppy to help support veterans with their physical and emotional recovery and the puppy will be a great service dog for a vet in need. The puppy was named ‘Christian’ after McCaffrey.

“We are extremely grateful that Ascent Protein and their amazing customers have joined together to make this generous donation possible again this year,” said Lori Stevens, Executive Director and Founder of Patriot PAWS Service Dogs. “Together, with friends like Ascent Protein, we will continue to train and place these amazing, life-changing animals with the 50 disabled veterans waiting for a Patriot PAWS Service Dog.”

It’s been proven time and time again that service dogs improve the lives of veterans. Patriot PAWS was founded in 2006 by professional dog trainer Lori Stevens. The organization’s Rockwall, TX campus houses and trains up to 35 dogs at a time with an additional 40-50 dogs trained at other locations. Despite the challenges in 2020, due to the pandemic, they placed 24 service dogs with veterans in need—aiding in their transition from military to civilian life.

