Ascent Protein Expands Recovery Water Line, Adds Orange Mango Flavor

DENVER, Colo. — This week, Ascent Protein announced an expansion of their Recovery Water product line with the addition of an Orange Mango flavor. It will be sold on Ascentprotein.com, Amazon & gyms nationwide starting March 23. Orange Mango will be the new addition to the Recovery Water flavor lineup that currently includes Fruit Punch, Pineapple Coconut and Watermelon.

Recovery Water was created to support athletes in the crucial recovery time after a workout. Recent research findings suggest that workout recovery is just as important as the time spent in the gym. According to the American Council on Exercise, recovery from exercise and competition is a vital component of the overall exercise training paradigm and “paramount for high-level performance and continued improvement.”

“This is a big day for our Ascent family across the country,” said Kirsten Karlsson, Head of Marketing & Partnerships for Ascent Protein. “Recovery Water represents the most transformative and innovative addition to the Ascent lineup in our brand’s history, and we are excited to offer another delicious flavor in Orange Mango. The full line of Ascent products helps athletes optimize their performance after workouts, with clean protein in a more convenient and refreshing form.”

Recovery Water contains 20 grams of fast-digesting native whey protein and hydrating electrolytes in only 100 calories. Recovery Water contains absolutely no artificial ingredients or flavors, just clean, pure protein without any chalky aftertaste. Recovery Water is Certified Gluten Free, soy-free and Informed Choice Certified, meaning the company’s product lines are third-party tested for banned substances.

Since launching in 2016, Ascent has quickly become one of America’s fastest growing sports nutrition companies with their line of clean products and has the distinction of being the highest rated whey protein brand on Amazon. Based in Denver, CO and family owned, Ascent is one of the only sports nutrition brands that produces the protein themselves – filtering it in their own facilities and sourcing the milk from local dairy farmers in Northern Colorado. Ascent Protein is trusted by some of the world’s most dominant athletes, including All Pro running back, Christian McCaffrey, 2x CrossFit Games Champion, Katrin Davidsdottir, and is the first-ever performance nutrition partner of USA Weightlifting. Ascent looks forward to launching new product lines and flavors in 2021.

About Ascent Protein

Ascent is the benchmark in protein purity and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Drawing from 30 years of experience making protein, Ascent only uses milk from trusted dairy farmers and filters the protein in its own facilities. Ascent uses zero artificial ingredients and avoids harmful steps such as “bleaching.” Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves — going that extra mile, completing an extra set and never backing down from a challenge – Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit www.ascentprotein.com

For More Information:

https://www.ascentprotein.com/