Blue Monkey Tropical Collection Expands Internationally With The Success Of Its Plant-Based Tropical Beverages

Vancouver, BC. and Long Beach, Calif. – While maintaining a low profile in the beverage sector, Blue Monkey continues to grow profitably on an international scale.

The Blue Monkey brand launched in the U.S. and Canadian markets in 2009 as a coconut water beverage and snack brand and in 2015 evolved into a full tropical line of unique plant based tropical juice beverages. Both sparkling and non- carbonated versions comprising of 55% to100% all natural, single source juice content are available in assorted size aluminum cans as single serve up to the recently introduced the 4 pack offerings.

The unique, tropical juice beverages include Watermelon, Yuzu, Guava, Passionfruit, Papaya, Mango and Ginger. Unlike other juice beverages, Blue Monkey has no added sugar, is Non-GMO and is packed at the source, containing all the goodness of 55% juice and 45% carbonated water.

Suggested retail pricing ranges from $2.79 up to $ 5.49 for the single serve multi-packs across Canada and the US in all major retailers, natural chains, specialty and independent markets.

This year Blue Monkey sparkling tropical juices have grown in its e-commerce and international distribution channels. January 2021 saw a significant increase in its international distribution with Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Australia, China, Kuwait and soon in France and the U.K. Blue Monkey Tropical Multi-Packs are now available in all Costco locations in the U.S. and Canadian markets and by year end Costco Korea and Japan will be featuring the item. Blue Monkey entered the market this past August in China with total penetration of the retailer, Sam’s Club/Walmart.

E Commerce business with Amazon has achieved 200% growth in 2021 and with Shopify DTC, consumer demand for the brand has increased month over month by 20% to 30%. Currently, Blue Monkey consists of over 30 shelf-stable juice skus and continues to add new groups this fall with single serve canned nut milks in almond, cashew, macadamia, oat and pistachio. Wherever product placement is, Blue Monkey’s success with retailers and consumers alike is based upon the brand’s attractive packaging design, quality ingredients that avoid added sugar and preservatives and use of original, single strength tropical juices sustainably sourced.

