BODYARMOR Continues to Drive Category Innovation with Launch of BODYARMOR EDGE

WHITESTONE, N.Y. – BODYARMOR today announced the launch of BODYARMOR EDGE, a premium sports drink with natural caffeine.

Designed to deliver the latest in active hydration and sports nutrition, BODYARMOR EDGE combines the premium hydration qualities of BODYARMOR Sports Drink with natural caffeine to give consumers a boost on and off the field. Developed with the same coconut water-based formula as BODYARMOR Sports Drink, BODYARMOR EDGE provides more than 1,000mg of hydrating electrolytes plus 100mg of natural caffeine.

“BODYARMOR has transformed the sports drink category by providing hydration options that today’s athletes want and need – and BODYARMOR EDGE is our most innovative product yet,” said Brent Hastie, President, BODYARMOR. “BODYARMOR EDGE combines our proven sports drink formula with a boost of natural caffeine for consumers who are looking to get more out of their day. We are excited to launch BODYARMOR EDGE, another game-changer in sports nutrition and performance within our portfolio of active hydration products.”

This launch comes at a pivotal time for the brand as it continues to grow and redefine the $40 billion active hydration category. Now the #2 sports drink nationwide, BODYARMOR has incredible momentum at retail and now generates more than $1 billion in retail sales.

BODYARMOR EDGE comes in a 20oz bottle and contains antioxidants, natural flavors and sweeteners with no colors from artificial sources. BODYARMOR EDGE is now available in-stores nationwide and online via Amazon with four great-tasting flavors including Berry Blitz, Tropical Chaos, Power Punch and Orange Frenzy.

With its launch in 2011, BODYARMOR has brought innovation to the sports drink category. First with BODYARMOR Sports Drink, then the first naturally sweetened low-calorie sports drink called BODYARMOR LYTE, soon after BODYARMOR SportWater and now, the launch of BODYARMOR EDGE.

About BA Sports Nutrition

Founded in 2011 by Mike Repole, BA Sports Nutrition is a sports nutrition company specializing in creating premium hydration options for consumers. With a growing portfolio, the company’s current product offerings include: BODYARMOR Sports Drink , BODYARMOR LYTE, BODYARMOR SportWater and most recently, BODYARMOR EDGE. In 2018, The Coca-Cola Company purchased a minority stake in BA Sports Nutrition, making them the second largest shareholder behind Repole. BODYARMOR Sports Drink is the #2 sports drink in the country, with sights set on #1. For more information on BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition visit:https://www.drinkbodyarmor.com/

For More Information:

https://www.drinkbodyarmor.com/