Brew Dr. Kombucha Releases a High-Quality Yerba Mate Line of Tasty Natural Energizers

Brew Dr. Kombucha announces the brand’s first-ever shelf stable yerba mate beverage, Uplift. Uplift is a yerba mate drink that features a gentle approach to energy. The name Uplift speaks not only to the functional benefit, but also to the way this product line is focused on uplifting communities.

Uplift is a yerba mate beverage loaded with functional ingredients that shares the same no-shortcuts approach of Brew Dr. Kombucha’s brewing process. The new drink is an energy packed beverage combining natural caffeine with the added benefit of probiotics. It is made with brewed yerba mate, guayusa and green tea, and it is not a kombucha – an exciting first for the team at Brew Dr.

“I’ve been working with yerba mate since the early days at my first teahouse back in 2003,” says Brew Dr. Founder, Matt Thomas. “The earthy flavor of yerba mate balances very well with the fruit juices and botanicals we’ve chosen to pair it with in Uplift. We’re excited about this next step on the Brew Dr. journey exploring the wide world of tea.”

Yerba mate is said to enhance mood, raise energy levels, and increase mental focus, and is a source of amino acids, antioxidants, and other nutrients. With the unique benefit of added probiotics, plus 150 mg of natural caffeine from the combination of yerba mate, guayusa and green tea, Uplift serves as a healthier alternative to energy drinks, putting a natural pep in your step and goodness in your gut. Featuring all organic ingredients and real fruit juices, Uplift is a smooth natural energizer without the jitters or crash of coffee. It can serve as a morning pick-me-up, or serve as the perfect lift through an afternoon lull, all while giving a little back to the community that lifts you up.

As the nation rose in protest for racial justice in 2020, the Brew Dr. team realized that their history of giving to environmental organizations must expand to help dismantle institutionalized racism within their own community. Brew Dr. is committed to raising the voices of BIPOC communities in a very real, long term way. As they embark on this journey to help uplift the community, 1% of all Uplift sales will be donated to BIPOC social justice causes. They are currently partnering with Black Futures Farm (BFF), a Portland based Black coalition of farmers working to eradicate food deserts in Portland, and Mudbone Grown, a Black-owned farm enterprise that promotes intergenerational community-based farming that creates measurable and sustainable environmental, social, cultural, and economic impacts in communities.

“Brew Dr. has been a certified B Corp since 2018, as well as a member of 1% for the Planet. In 2020 we joined the growing collective committment to being actively anti-racist both inside and outside our company” says Thomas. “We’re glad to be able to support the very important work of both Mudbone Grown and Black Futures Farm, and understand that this is just a starting point to the sustained effort it will take to enact real change.”

Available in three shelf stable flavors: Blueberry Raspberry, Mango Passionfruit and Blood Orange Lemon, Uplift has a flavor for the traditional palate and adventurous alike. Retail locations for these flavors can be found using Brew Dr.’s store locator. Price per 16 oz. can is usually $2.99, and may vary from retailer to retailer.

About Brew Dr.

Brew Dr. creates high quality beverages that explore the potential of tea, from organic raw kombucha to naturally energizing yerba mate. In 2008, Matt Thomas began brewing kombucha in the kitchen of his teahouse in Portland, Oregon. From leaf to bottle, the company takes inspiration from its heritage in tea, making deliciously refreshing authentic kombucha with a difference you can taste. Brew Dr. is helping people discover how good kombucha can be, referring not only to its quality approach, but to the company’s commitment to its communities, its people, and the planet. Brew Dr. Kombucha is proud to be the first national kombucha company to become both carbon neutral and a certified B-corporation. For more information please visit Brew Dr.’s website, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

For More Information:

https://www.brewdrkombucha.com/what-is-uplift/