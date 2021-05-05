Brew Dr. Releases Limited-Edition Rainbow Wrapped Kombucha Bottles

Brew Dr. announces their partnership with the Trevor Project for the third year, in celebration of Pride 2021. From May through the summer, Brew Dr. is releasing their limited-edition rainbow wrapped bottles and cans to help raise awareness about the Trevor Project and their work in providing suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQ youth.

Each bottle of Love Kombucha will undergo a meaningful makeover and be transformed into #LoveWins, with an eye-catching rainbow wrap covered in illustrations, featuring The Trevor Project’s information and crowned with a golden cap.

“We’re excited to be able to continue our relationship with the Trevor Project and support their work in providing critical support to LGBTQ youth,” said Brew Dr. Founder and CEO, Matt Thomas. “We’re honored to have another opportunity to support this cause and to help spread awareness.”

The Brew Dr. team strongly believes that love wins no matter who you love, and in addition to spreading awareness, they will be making a donation that will go towards providing free and confidential crisis counseling through The Trevor Project. More information can be found at Brew Dr. Kombucha’s values page for additional information on how they’re using kombucha and all their beverage creations as a force for good. Follow along with them on Instagram @brewdr for more information during their #LoveWins campaign.

About Brew Dr.

Brew Dr. creates high quality beverages that explore the potential of tea, from organic raw kombucha to naturally energizing yerba mate. In 2008, Founder Matt Thomas began brewing kombucha in the kitchen of his teahouse in Portland, Oregon. From leaf to bottle, the company takes inspiration from its heritage in tea, making deliciously refreshing authentic kombucha with a difference you can taste. Brew Dr. is helping people discover how good tea-based beverages can be, referring not only to its quality approach, but to the company’s commitment to its communities, its people, and the planet. Brew Dr. Kombucha is proud to be the first national kombucha company to become both carbon neutral and a certified B-corporation.

