¡CACTUS! Organic Cactus Water Now Carried By Raley’s Supermarket Chain

NAPA, Calif. – ¡CACTUS! Organic Cactus Water, a line of plant-based functional waters powered by the nopal cactus leaf, is nowcarried by 80 stores in the Raley’s supermarket chain, which operates in northern California and Nevada.

It’s another in a string of accomplishments by the fast-growing ¡CACTUS! brand and its founder Sarita Lopez, who launched her woman and minority-owned company in 2020.

“I am delighted that ¡CACTUS! is going to be on Raley’s shelves,” Lopez said. “I live and work in northern California and it’s gratifying that Raley’s is supporting a local company. I’m certain their customers and my neighbors will embrace our product once they discover the refreshing taste and amazing properties of our organic water.”

Lopez, an organic farmer in California’s Napa region, observed health-conscious farmers market shoppers enthusiastically buying and juicing cactus paddles (leaves) grown on her family’s organic farm. She ate cactus paddles herself and believed they cleared up her eczema when nothing else worked. In an “aha!” moment, Lopez decided to create an organic cactus water powered by cactus leaf juice.

¡CACTUS! is a light, clean, refreshing alternative to sugar and calorie-laden hydration beverages and comes in organic lime, papaya and watermelon flavors. It is distributed to Raley’s by Blue Dog Beverage.

¡CACTUS! Utilizes the sales, marketing, and brand management services of Ramsey, NJ based Cascadia Managing Brands.

ABOUT ¡CACTUS!

¡CACTUS! Organic Cactus Water is nature’s way to hydrate under the hottest conditions. Made with organic cactus leaf, ¡CACTUS! contains a unique hydrocolloid that promotes hydration by boosting absorption and retention in the body. ¡CACTUS! is an excellent source of Vitamin C and contains additional antioxidants, electrolytes and amino acids, including taurine. Low calorie and with only 5g sugar (agave), ¡CACTUS! is available in delicious organic papaya, lime and watermelon flavors, in recyclable 12 oz./355 ml aluminum sleek cans. At work or before and after a workout, hydrate, refresh and recover with ¡CACTUS!, The Desert Hydrator.

For More Information:

https://deserthydrator.com/