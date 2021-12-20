CoAqua Expands To New York City Market With Preferred Beverage Distributors

Jacksonville Fla. – CoAqua coconut water has partnered with Preferred Beverage Distributors to bring its premium product to the five boroughs of New York City, Long Island and Westchester County locations. Distribution of CoAqua in the Greater New York City market will begin in November 2021.

Preferred Beverage Distributors based out of Brooklyn, New York was founded by Lou Ferraro. Ferraro is an established leader in the beverage industry and is one of the most prominent regional distributors nationwide. Preferred represents some of the top products on the market such as Campbell’s V8 Splash, Black Rifle Coffee and Waiakea Water.

A New York State Of Mind

Co-CEO’s of CoAqua, Justin Bruckel and Anthony Cadieux II, both having been born and raised in the Empire State, share the same level of excitement and fulfillment in securing distribution across New York City.

“To bring CoAqua to our home state of New York has always been a goal of ours,” said Bruckel. “CoAqua now has a presence on both the east and west coast, and there’s no place like home to lay the groundwork for our east coast launch. We know New Yorkers are going to fall in love with CoAqua’s functional health benefits and unparalleled taste.”

“We’re more than just a coconut water company,” Cadieux added. “We are a lifestyle brand dedicated to living healthier, giving back to the community and helping preserve the environment. Partnering with Lou and Preferred Beverage in New York City is the perfect marriage for our product and shared core values.”

Finally, A True Coconut Water That Tastes Great

CoAqua is bringing a new level of excitement to the coconut water category. The health benefits of coconut water are well known. What the category has lacked is a product that actually tastes great. That’s where CoAqua is filling the void. Sourced from southern Vietnam, CoAqua’s hand-picked coconuts deliver a sweet and refreshing taste in every can. Each serving contains premium hydration, more potassium than a banana, is made with only natural ingredients.

About CoAqua

CoAqua is involved in a variety of different community-based projects. In their goal to end generational poverty, CoAqua has a long-standing partnership with the Bikes For Kids Foundation. CoAqua also sponsors a children’s book called What Should I Eat Today which teaches children healthy eating habits. For more information about CoAqua Premium Coconut Water, visit www.coaqua.com. CoAqua can be found on Instagram and Facebook at @coaqua.

https://www.coaqua.co/