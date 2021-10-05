Crisp & Crude Introduces Mood-Enhancing Botanical Terpenes Non-Alcoholic RTD Drink

AUSTIN, Texas – Crisp & Crude, an Austin-based, female-owned business, is entering the canned beverage market with two collections of non-alcoholic cocktails: Hemp + Botanical Terpenes and Botanical Terpenes. There is 20 mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract in each Hemp + Botanical Terpenes cocktail, and while the Botanical Terpenes cocktails are hemp-free they still harness the same mood-lifting benefits. Crisp & Crude is sold in local retailers throughout Austin, Texas and available for purchase online with shipping capabilities to all 50 U.S. states for a suggested retail price from $19.99-$23.99 per four-pack.

Botanical terpenes are aromatic plant compounds found in extracts and oils of plants, fruits, and roots that can have an immediate effect on mood. Each Crisp & Crude cocktail is intentionally crafted with a specific blend of terpenes to deliver a different benefit.

“At the beginning of the recipe creation process we consider the type of feeling we want to inspire, and we work to craft the right blend of botanicals to create an approachable, sensorial sipping experience,” says Talia Bennick, founder of Crisp & Crude.

Recipes for both lines of Crisp & Crude cocktails are the same except for the hemp extract added to the Hemp + Botanical Terpenes collection. Crisp & Crude works with SoRSE, the industry-leader in water-soluble hemp emulsions, to deliver consistent 20 mg doses of broad-spectrum hemp extract per can and purity with less than 0.3 percent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). All Hemp + Botanical Terpenes cocktails are third-party tested by state-licensed labs and the results are provided on the Crisp & Crude website.

The Hemp + Botanical Terpenes collection has four cocktails (SRP $21.99-$23.99 per four-pack):

Mellow Mule + Hemp:

Pineapple Express terpenes: citrusy and herbaceous; relaxing and exciting

Tasting notes: juicy pineapple, ginger heat, muddled mint

Gold Fashioned + Hemp:

Chocolate Thai terpenes: rich and lush; free and uninhibited

Tasting notes: aged oak barrel, bitter orange, zesty dandelion

Paloma Daydream + Hemp:

Space Queen terpenes: floral and fruity; airy and carefree

Tasting notes: Rio Red grapefruit, charred oak, dash of salt

OG Tonic + Hemp:

Lime OG terpenes: zesty and woods; body-calming and mood-centering

Tasting notes: piney juniper, bright tonic, gentian root

The Botanical Terpenes collection has three cocktails (SRP $19.99-$21.99 per four-pack):

Mellow Mule

Gold Fashioned

Paloma Daydream

“We believe non-alcoholic beverages can still provide the enjoyable sensory experience of sipping on a traditional cocktail,” says Bennick. “We’ve set out to create non-alcoholic cocktails to provide convenient and elevated options for the non-drinkers, sober-curious, and imbibers alike, because it’s important to us that everyone feels welcome.”

About Crisp & Crude

Based in Austin, Texas, Crisp & Crude crafts non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink cocktails made with natural, mood-enhancing botanical terpenes and domestically sourced broad-spectrum hemp extract. Terpenes are botanical compounds found in extracts and oils of plants, fruits, and roots that can directly affect mood. Crisp & Crude carries two collections of cocktails, Hemp + Botanical Terpenes and Botanical Terpenes, sold in local retailers throughout Austin, Texas and available for purchase online with shipping capabilities to all 50 U.S. states. For more information, visit crispandcrude.com.

For More Information:

https://crispandcrude.com/