Cruise Beverage Partners With Former Notre Dame Quarterback Malik Zaire

Chicago, Ill. — Cruise Beverage is excited to welcome Malik Zaire to the Cruise Family. Malik is a former Notre Dame and University of Florida quarterback, now working as an analyst in college football for CBS and in the media/entertainment industry. Malik’s infectious energy, great smile and get it done attitude, will help Cruise Beverage as it expands into the sports and fitness market.

“Since our launch, Cruise Beverage has rapidly expanded in the midwest and we have seen a huge interest from the sports and fitness market,” states Brian Post, Cruise Beverage CEO. “We are excited to have Malik on the team as a brand marketing partner and believe our formulation provides the prefect recovery beverage after a rigorous workout.”

Each can of Cruise Beverage has a QR code on the can that references the Certificate of Analysis(COI) of each production run. “We have an internal testing process with multiple independent laboratories to ensure our products are free of THC, leads, heavy metals, and pesticides,” states Greg Kaminski, Director of R&D. “Compliance is always at the forefront of our thinking and it is important for athletes and consumers to know exactly what they re putting in their body and what the CBD may or may not contain.”

Cruise Beverage is the only nitro infused craft CBD beverage on the market. The combination of nitrogen, caffeine and a proprietary CBD mixture, helps to reduce stress and anxiety, while providing much needed pain relief, while reducing inflammation after a strenuous workout.

https://drinkcruise.com