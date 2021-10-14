Darnley’s Gin Announces Partnership With International Distributor Network (IDN) And Relaunches In The U.S.

New York, N.Y. — Darnley’s Gin, the award-winning, premium London Dry spirit from Scotland, and International Distributor Network (IDN) announced a distribution partnership in 24 markets across the U.S. Darnley’s Gin, which is distilled in the quaint village of Kingsbarns, Scotland, utilizes its property’s unique landscape to forage for high quality ingredients that sets the spirit apart from other premium gins.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with IDN to create more accessibility for Darnley’s Gin in the US,” says founder William Wemyss. “The team at IDN, along with our importer Palm Bay International, understands what makes Darnley’s Gin unique and shares our vision to bring our gin to the forefront of conversation about traceability in spirits.”

Darnley’s Gin uses only the finest elderflower sourced from the distillery’s local grounds, resulting in a fresh, floral and fruit-forward gin that delivers a full expression of Eastern Scotland’s unique coastal terroir. Combined with other non-native ingredients like juniper, orris root, citrus, coriander and grains of paradise from trusted grower partners around the world, the result is a curious and refreshing spirit that is created from sustainably sourced, traceable botanicals and pure Scottish water. Darnley’s is distilled four times in pot stills, yielding a tasting experience that leads with primary notes of juniper berries supported by fresh elderflower, with secondary notes of pine and grapefruit and a clean, delicate finish with no additional flavorings or additives.

“At Darnley’s, we pride ourselves on an endless quest for botanical exploration. Foraging the lands around the distillery brings the natural bounty of our native land into the bottle for a true experience of regional Scotland. We are proud to bring this unique flavor profile to the American audience, and are confident in our new relationship with IDN to drive trial and awareness for our Scottish gin,” adds Wemyss.

IDN, which was born out of the need for distribution services for emerging, niche, and craft brands, launched in 2019. Today IDN represents multiple wine & spirits brands, with Darnley’s Gin being the premium gin in the portfolio. “Supporting the gin category is vitally important and Darnley’s will serve as a key contributor in our mission,” says President of IDN David Browne.

Darnley’s Gin is imported by Palm Bay International, and IDN will be distributing Darnley’s in 24 different markets in the US, with an SRP of $31.99.

About Darnley’s Gin

Darnley’s Gin prides itself on making a gin that’s perfectly natural. By respecting the ingredients gifted to them by nature, and not using colors, sweeteners or artificial flavorings, they have created a London Dry gin that brings a nuanced and authentic taste to the glass. Their carefully selected combination of botanicals, all of which are illustrated on the label, are steeped in the base spirit to macerate, allowing the flavours to be released before distillation begins. The Darnley’s story is rooted in Fife, Scotland where the Wemyss family have lived and worked for generations, and it’s here the Darnley’s journey begins. In partnership with local experts, they forage for some of their botanicals, like elderflower that grows wild in the grounds of Wemyss Castle, their family’s ancestral home. Darnley’s Gin has been awarded a “Best Buy” from Wine Enthusiast, a Double Gold Medal from the International Spirits Challenge, and was noted as “Excellent, Highly Recommended,” from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge.

About International Distributor Network

Independent Distributor Network was established in late 2019 with the goal of overcoming industry consolidation by offering a new model for wine and spirits distribution.

The alliance of members consists of 24 local distributors in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. IDN provides a sales, marketing, and distribution solution for mid-to-large scale wineries and distilleries seeking a fair and equitable opportunity for national sales and distribution services, through a combination of brand building, local market expertise, and proven growth strategies.

About Palm Bay International

Celebrating 44 years in 2021, Palm Bay International is a progressive, family-owned wine & spirits organization that is a proven industry leader. Palm Bay has its roots in Italian wine and now offers one of the most comprehensive wine & spirits portfolios in the U.S., comprising prestigious estates, distilleries and popular brands from 15 countries. In collaboration with its valued long-term wholesale partners, Palm Bay is well-equipped to meet the needs of all segments of the market on a national basis

For More Information:

https://darnleysgin.com/