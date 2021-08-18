DD Beverage Co. Launches Its Third Energy Drink Brand: GRIZZLY Energy

White Rock, BC – DD Beverage Co. a leader in the Energy Drink and Sports Nutrition categories, announced the upcoming launch of their third energy drink brand, GRIZZLY Energy.

GRIZZLY Energy is a line extension of the popular GRIZZLY Supplements brand. The GRIZZLY Supplements brand launched earlier this year in March and has seen great success in a short amount of time! GRIZZLY Energy will launch with two zero-sugar flavours in a 473mL can format; Strawberry Kiwi and Orange Mango.

“Due to the overwhelming success of our GRIZZLY Supplements line, adding GRIZZLY Energy to the energy drink category with its youthful branding and distinct look, was the natural next step to continue the brand’s rapid growth.“ said Andrew Drayson, CEO and co-founder. “With our 16+ years of experience in this category, we wanted to target the everyday energy drink consumer. One who is conscious of their caloric intake, but still wants great taste. GRIZZLY Energy delivers with only 10 calories per can and two great tasting flavours“.

About DD Beverage Co.

DD Beverage Co. is a proud leader in the Energy Drink and Sports Nutrition categories. Founded in 2005 with the successful launch of Canadian Beaver Buzz Energy, 16 years later the British Columbia based company is still an independently owned business and now has three additional brands in their portfolio; Iron Kingdom Sports Nutrition, GRIZZLY Supplements, and Bear ‘n Beaver Premium Craft Soda. Head to ddsn.ca to learn more.

https://www.grizzlysupplements.com