District Ventures Capital Taps Into Sparkling Tree Water with Sapsucker Investment

TORONTO, Ontario – District Ventures Capital today announced it has closed an equity investment with Sapsucker, an organic sparkling tree water company which produces plant-based, sustainably harvested beverages from Canadian maple trees.

Established in 2015 by Nancy and Paul Chapman, Sapsucker has disrupted the all-natural beverage space with its unique offering of sparkling tree water. The plant-based and nutrient rich beverage is powered by 46 naturally occurring minerals, vitamins and antioxidants and is sustainably sourced in Canada. Lightly carbonated with a ‘subtle bubble’ unlike water from other sources, Sapsucker products are naturally sweet with no added sugar.

“Canada is home to an abundance of natural resources and we are proud to partner with a company that has tapped into a rapidly growing category by using Canadian ingredients to create a refreshing new product,” said Arlene Dickinson, General Partner, District Ventures Capital. “Sapsucker embodies innovation and has created exciting new products for consumers that are delicious, sustainable, and all-natural.”

Led by former Coca-Cola Co. VP, Tim Lute, the company experienced breakthrough sales and distribution in 2020 and plans to launch several new products over the next few weeks. Currently available in three refreshing flavours –original, lime and lemon– the sparkling beverages can be purchased at over 1,000 Canadian retailers nationwide, including Loblaws, Sobeys and Metro, and online through the Sapsucker website.

“At Sapsucker, we’re incredibly passionate about producing sustainable products that are one-of-a-kind delicious and better for you,” said Tim Lute, CEO of Sapsucker. “In partnering with District Ventures, we gain the expertise of a Fund that understands our mission and brings comprehensive experience in growing emerging CPG brands. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter in our journey and can’t wait for Canada to fall in love with Sapsucker.”

It is estimated that by 2025, the tree water category will generate $1.5 billion in global revenue – providing an opportunity for Sapsucker’s unique offerings to be a frontrunner in the space.

District Ventures Capital is a venture capital fund investing in innovative companies in the food & beverage and health & wellness sectors. The fund is led by General Partner, Arlene Dickinson. District Ventures is the leading ecosystem in Canada that focuses on the CPG space and brings capital, marketing support, programming, and commercialization as support to the companies it invests in.

