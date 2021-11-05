Doja Cat Teams Up with LIFEWTR For “Get into Her Drip” Campaign

Premium bottled water brand LIFEWTR and global superstar Doja Cat are joining forces to help superfans across the country take a quantum leap into the world of Planet Her. Following the release of her critically acclaimed album, Doja Cat’s collaboration with LIFEWTR will bring out-of-this-world digital and in-person activations to fans across the country that unlock exclusive access to unique experiences and items, including VIP access to her upcoming concerts next year, Planet Her merchandise and autographed items, her new line of BH Cosmetics makeup and her line of Bliss lights.

Through Wednesday, November 10th, fans can enter for a chance to win these prizes by finding the Get Into My Drip augmented reality filter featured on @DojaCat’s and the @LIFEWTR brand’s Instagram profile pages. Transporting followers into a virtual extraterrestrial vortex, fans who use the filter can snap a selfie, follow and tag @LIFEWTR and @DojaCat, and tag #GetIntoMyDrip #Sweepstakes to get in on the giveaway action.

For fans in Los Angeles, Doja Cat will also be taking to Instagram to drop clues that lead SoCal locals to a larger-than-life public art mural that will be on display on Thursday, November 4th from 12pm – 6pm PST. Featuring a futuristic female empowerment visual designed by artist Jillian Evelyn, the mural is equipped with augmented reality technology that also unlocks access to the exclusive prizes. Simply scan the on-site QR code or visit @LIFEWTR or @DojaCat’s Instagram profiles to access the Get Into My Drip AR filter. From there, snap a selfie or photo of the mural, follow and tag @LIFEWTR and @DojaCat, and tag #GetIntoMyDrip #Sweepstakes.

Fans who visit the mural will also be given access to Doja Cat’s limited-edition LIFEWTR bottled water series, featuring three bottles with intergalactically inspired Planet Her visuals, while supplies last. Superfans everywhere can stay tuned for the bottles’ debut in the upcoming video release for her viral smash hit ‘Get Into It (Yuh).’

“Seeing the positive reception so far to Planet Her has been incredible. I’m so excited to be collaborating with LIFEWTR to bring the world of Planet Her to my fans across the country,” said Doja Cat. “I’m excited to partner with them to create experiences that make it easy for fans to win Planet Her prizes. It’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ to everyone who has supported me from day one.”

Since the brand’s inception in 2017, LIFEWTR has been committed to supporting artists from all walks of life. From dedicated campaigns to support artists through funding and exposure, to bottled water collections that feature the unique expressions of diverse creatives, LIFEWTR continues to leverage its platform to inspire the next generation of creativity.

“Doja Cat is one of the most recognizable voices of the current generation, bringing an otherworldly energy and talent that transcends music,” says Zach Harris, Vice President, Water Portfolio at PepsiCo Beverages North America. “Doja Cat has made her presence known throughout the music industry for her one-of-a-kind artistry and creativity, so we at LIFEWTR are beyond thrilled to be partnering with her to help bring Planet Her to music fans across the U.S.”

