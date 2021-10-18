DreamPak Injects Innovation Into Water Enhancer Category

Despite the explosive growth of the ‘water enhancer’ category (grew by 31% to $410 million in trailing 52 weeks, according to IRi) there has been a noticeable lack of innovation compared to powdered mixes and ready-to-drink beverages. DreamPak is banking on its liquid technology to quickly change that.

Enhanca Original was reintroduced earlier in the year to feature the company’s patent-pending DreamSense technology, which is formulated using Lactic rather than Malic or Citric Acid (this acidulant is traditionally found in dairy products). The benefits to utilizing Lactic Acid are plentiful, including doubling as a preservative, reducing astringent notes typically found in fruit-flavored beverages, and enhancing the fruit notes naturally found in flavors.

Later in the year, DreamPak partnered with H-E-B to introduce Enhanca Hydrate, the first true ‘Hydration Liquid Mix’ in the beverage category. Available in two refreshing flavors, each serving delivers 500mg of Electrolytes in a convenient, on-the-go squeeze bottle. “Powdered Hydration Mixes exploded onto the scene just a couple of years ago, but none of the major entrants have been able to develop a shelf-stable liquid version,” according to Tarick Gamay, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for DreamPak. “We intend to change the game with our product, now available at 200+ locations in Texas.”

Continuing with its aggressive innovation pipeline, the company is partnering with Lidl to make both its Original and Energy branded offerings available at all stores. DreamPak will also make all of its Enhanca offerings available on Amazon, including its Iced Tea and Lemonade offerings which reinvent these classic beverages. “We are extremely proud to introduce our brand directly to the consumer. In addition, DreamPak is partnering with select retailers to offer its innovations under private brand”.

