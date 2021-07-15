Enhanced Sparkling Water Brand FREE RAIN Announces The Launch Of ‘Arousal’

FREE RAIN, the enhanced sparkling water, has launched the newest addition to its line of functional beverages, Arousal, containing pink grapefruit, a hint of basil, and maca. The first and only of its kind, Arousal is infused with a full, functional dose of maca, a Peruvian herb used for generations to nourish libido, enhance sexual energy, and support hormonal balance. Arousal is an exciting new addition in the spirit of providing more in the full-spectrum of health and well-being.

FREE RAIN’s in-house herbalist, Rachelle Robinett, assisted the team to ensure that Arousal was formulated with a full 500mg dose of maca, to provide benefits for sexual health. Arousal blends maca with bright flavors of grapefruit and basil, making it perfect to drink on its own or as a fresh mixer for summer cocktails.

“We are excited to debut this new flavor just in time for FREE RAIN’s year anniversary as it addresses a fourth and important need-state that customers are looking for,” said Colin McCabe, FREE RAIN founder. “We have called this Arousal not only because of maca’s benefits, but because of the sensorial experience of drinking it. It has an arousing aroma, an invigorating flavor and an enticing color.”

Born from the idea that there is more in us than we know, FREE RAIN is crafted from powerful, natural ingredients to help unlock more in all of us. With three existing bold flavors, each can contains only 16 to 25 calories with no added sugars, and contains benefit-driven ingredients that elevate and relax the mind and body throughout. Existing flavors include Energy, infused with Tart Cherry & Siberian Ginseng, Focus, infused with Blood Orange Ginger & Ashwagandha, and Calm, infused with Blackberry & Passionflower.

Arousal is available on freerain.com for $2.99 per can, $35.99 for a 12-pack or $64.79 for a 24-pack.

About Free Rain

FREE RAIN is the naturally-enhanced sparkling water for those seeking more: more flavor, more function, and more feeling. With four bold flavors, each can contains benefit-driven ingredients to elevate or relax your mind and body throughout the day, including siberian ginseng for more energy, ashwagandha for more focus, passionflower for more calm and maca for more arousal. Rooted in a deep love of exploration and adventure, FREE RAIN products offer the best all-natural ingredients straight from the source. As a member of 1% For The Planet, FREE RAIN believes that the natural world is our greatest asset. In addition to donating 1% of sales to support the environment, all FREE RAIN products are made from recyclable materials and post-consumer materials where possible. FREE RAIN is available at freerain.com and grocery stores like Erewhon and Foxtrot and at Chopt for $2.99/per can.

For More Information:

https://freerain.com