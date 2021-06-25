Ennoble Beverages Announces New President And CFO

Reno, NV — EnnobleBeverages, a progressive Ready-to-Drink (RTD) business with Franks Red Hot Bloody Mary, Tipsy Tomato Bloody Mary along with TGIFriday’s canned cocktails, has added two industry veterans to their growing company. Jack McCraine was appointed the President of the company along with Scott Ebert as CFO.

“We are thrilled to have Jack and Scott as part of our team,” says Erin Winczura, Chairman and Founder of Ennoble Beverages. “Their vast knowledge of the complexities of our industry – from manufacturer, distributor and retailer – gives them unique perspectives that are invaluable to our company.”

Jack McCraine’s experience includes many years at Anheuser-Busch InBev in numerous sales and marketing positions before his time at Baker Tilly U.S. where he served as their beverage practice expert. He has worked with clients from all three tiers of the beverage industry as well as other consumer goods companies, manufacturers and distributors.

When asked about his new role Jack said, “I am excited to join the Ennoble team and work alongside this group of talented professionals who are passionate about creating new beverages that address the changing consumer needs. Our distributor network is impressive, spanning more than 40 states and growing. I look forward to leveraging our collective talents between our internal team of veterans and longtime friends at our distributor partners to achieve remarkable results.”

Scott Ebert will provide financial leadership and business development strategy while helping to grow and manage Ennoble’s portfolio of brands. He has 35 years of experience managing clients and assisting them while growing their businesses.

After leaving Baker Tilly, he joined Three Floyd’s Brewing, and WarPigs Brewing USA, as their Chief Business Development and Financial Officer. In addition, he has assisted other organizations in the three-tier system across many broad categories. Scott said “I strive for success and have a driven, entrepreneurial personality. Working with Ennoble Beverages gives me the chance to put my skills to work in a fast-paced, growing industry, which I love to do.”

Ennoble Beverages looks forward to continued success with Jack and Scott leading the team.

About Ennoble Beverages

Ennoble Beverages creates, manufactures and distributes exceptional Flavored Malt Beverages and is now launching wine and cocktail drinks in the “better-for-you” category. Our female-owned beverage company was founded by Erin Winczura, a woman with a background in investment banking and a passion for innovation. Erin started her company with a single brand – Tipsy Tomato. Since then, she has brought on strong brand partners such as TGIFriday’s and Frank’s Red Hot. Ennoble Beverages focuses on corporate social responsibility and sustainability while creating brands that resonate with today’s varied and unique consumers.

For More Information:

https://www.ennoblebeverages.com