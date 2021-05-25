Essentia Water Adds 500mL Bottle To Its Product Lineup

BOTHELL, Wash. – Essentia Water, the pioneer of ionized alkaline bottled water in the U.S., added a 500mL six-pack to its premium water lineup in direct response to increased consumer demand for multipack options during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Essentia is the first high pH (9.5+) water offered in a six-pack of 500mL [16.9 oz] bottles. Just in time for summer, the convenient, on-the-go size will become available starting in June at convenience stores and retail outlets across the country including Kroger, Target, CVS, Walmart, Albertsons Safeway, and Publix.

“As consumers reduced the number of trips outside their homes during Covid-19, we saw a surge in multipack purchases, and Essentia’s innovation has been able to respond to this demand,” said Scott Miller, CEO, Essentia Water. “The launch of our 500mL six-pack fulfills our customers’ needs while driving the brand’s growth in the category.”

Essentia’s new offering features the same recyclable PET-1 plastic bottles – bisphenol and phthalate-free – and eye-catching black and red casing. Most importantly, it contains the top selling premium ionized alkaline water with a clean, smooth taste and a pH of 9.5 or higher.

The new 500mL [16.9 oz] bottle joins the Essentia product lineup, which includes the sizes of 12 oz, 20 oz, 700mL sports cap, 1L, and 1.5L bottles. Retail availability updates can be found at essentiawater.com/store-locator/.

About Essentia

The first ionized alkaline bottled water offered in the United States, Essentia’s philosophy is that a better you starts with a better water. Headquartered in Bothell, WA, Essentia Sub, LLC pioneered ionized alkaline water in 1998 and is known for its unique ionization process. The brand is CarbonNeutral Packaging Certified and distributed in nearly 90,000 retailers across the United States. It’s the #1 alkaline water brand and the #1 selling bottled water brand in the natural channel.

For More Information:

https://essentiawater.com/