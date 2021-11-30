Flow Alkaline Spring Water Becomes the Official Water of New York Road Runners and the New York City Marathon

Toronto, Ontario – Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW) (OTC:FLWBF) (“Flow”), announced that Flow Alkaline Spring Water is now the Official Water of the TCS New York City Marathon, United Airlines NYC Half, and other related events, through a four-year agreement with New York Road Runners (“NYRR”), a non-profit organization with a mission to inspire people through running.

Flow’s CEO, Maurizio Patarnello, said, “The New York City Marathon is one of the foremost sporting events in the world, with 50,000+ runners per year historically, and millions of spectators watching in-person and worldwide. We are thrilled that NYRR chose Flow as the Marathon’s Official Water. Flow Alkaline Spring Water will provide healthy hydration to runners in these events thanks to its optimum balance of minerals and electrolytes. Moreover, Flow’s renewable mostly plant-based pack will provide participants and spectators with a more sustainable alternative to single-use plastic. We expect this partnership to help build brand awareness and encourage trial in the New York area and across the US. We look forward to hitting the ground running together.”

Flow and NYRR aim to inspire runners and spectators alike to make more sustainable and healthy choices for themselves and the planet and will collaborate to make the upcoming events among the greenest yet.

“We are excited to partner with Flow as the Official Water of NYRR, including for the United Airlines NYC Half, the TCS New York City Marathon and a year-round portfolio of events,” said Christine Burke, NYRR Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Runner Products. “This multi-year partnership will be of utmost significance to our running community, keeping our runners hydrated, while simultaneously aligning New York Road Runners with a brand that also puts health, wellness, and sustainability at the forefront.”

The United Airlines NYC Half takes runners on a 13.1-mile journey through New York City each spring. The race begins in Brooklyn near Prospect Park before taking runners across the East River via the Manhattan Bridge. Once in Manhattan, runners race along the Lower East Side, up to Midtown, and through Times Square before finishing in Central Park. Next year’s Half Marathon will take place on Sunday, March 20.

About New York Road Runners (NYRR)

NYRR’s mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world’s premier community running organization. NYRR’s commitment to New York City’s five boroughs features races, virtual races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR’s premier event is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features a wide population of runners, from the world’s top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit nyrr.org.

About Flow

Flow is a premium alkaline spring water company with a diversified line of health and wellness-oriented beverage products sold online and at retailers throughout North America. Flow’s premium alkaline spring water is offered in original unflavored and a range of award-winning organic flavors, in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-liter.

Due to its unique artesian spring sources, Flow products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals, and its original and flavored water products have an alkaline pH. As part of its ongoing innovation into functional “better-for-you” beverages, Flow recently introduced a new line of collagen-infused waters with natural flavors.

Founded in 2014 by serial, mission-driven entrepreneur Nicholas Reichenbach, Flow is highly dedicated to sustainability and is a B-Corp Certified company with a purpose to “bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water.” Flow set out to be a sustainable brand, packaging its products in up to 75% renewable-resource-based Tetra Pak cartons utilizing sustainable operations.

Flow beverage products are available online at flowhydration.com, and are sold at over 20,000 stores across the United States and Canada, including Target, Publix, Walmart, Costco, Whole Foods Market, Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Shoppers Drug Mart, Farm Boy, Sprouts Farmers Market, Safeway, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, Giant Eagle, Bristol Farms, Raley’s, and Duane Reade, among others.

