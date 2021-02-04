G FUEL and Rapper Logic to Launch “Bobby Boysenberry” Energy Drink

NEW YORK – G FUEL, The Official Energy Drink of Esports, today announced it will launch a new “Bobby Boysenberry” flavor on February 17th. G FUEL developed the new flavor in collaboration with multi-platinum Grammy-nominated artist, Bobby Boy Records founder, and gamer Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, also known as “Logic.”

“I’m beyond excited to announce my official flavor in partnership with G FUEL. As a passionate gamer and a fan of G FUEL, this flavor is yet another amazing moment for my career and fans,” said Logic.

G FUEL Bobby Boysenberry is perfectly sweet, tart, and juicy, and is as unique as Logic’s cinematic storytelling ability is unrivaled. The flavor will be available to buy in powdered form in 40-serving tubs and limited-edition collector’s boxes, which include one 40-serving tub and one 16 oz. Bobby Boy shaker cup, at gfuel.com on February 17th. The flavor will also be available for sale to fans in the U.S. in 16 oz cans on G FUEL’s website in early April.

The G FUEL Bobby Boysenberry tub energy formula is sugar-free and packed with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. A single serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine. A single 16 oz can of G FUEL Bobby Boysenberry has zero calories and contains 300 mg of caffeine. Both the tub and can energy formulas contain proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes.

“Logic is a prolific artist who selflessly inspires peace, love, and positivity among his fans. We’re humbled and honored to expand our five-year partnership and collaborate with him on producing G FUEL Bobby Boysenberry,” said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. “This flavor is dedicated to all the Bobby Boy fans around the world who want increased energy and focus as they overcome obstacles and conquer challenges in both life and gaming.”

The Bobby Boysenberry flavor bolsters the G FUEL tub roster of 55 other refreshing flavors, and the G FUEL Can roster of 15 other energizing flavors, which include Bahama Mama, Blue Ice, FaZeberry, Ice Shatter, Nemesis Tea Flavor, PewDiePie, Ragin’ Gummy Fish, Rainbow Sherbet, Red Licorice (a Sheetz exclusive flavor), Scorpion Sting, Sonic’s Peach Rings, Sour Blue Chug Rug, Sour Cherry, Tropical Rain, and Wumpa Fruit.

Pre-orders for G FUEL Bobby Boysenberry close on February 5th.

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, a hydration formula, and edible energy crystals, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 230,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry’s largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Logic, FaZe Clan, NoisyButters, NICKMERCS, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, David Dobrik, Summit1G, xQc, KSI, Roman Atwood, Activision, SEGA of America, CAPCOM®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., HYPEMAKER, DXRacer, Scuf Gaming, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

