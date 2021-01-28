Gallery: January’s New Products

A new year means new products. In this gallery, we showcase new CBD brand launches from Molson Coors and Indeed Brewing Company, flavorful innovations in coffee creamers via International Delight, Natural Bliss and Shamrock Farms, as well as new line extensions from Chobani, Mooala and Vita Coco among other launches.

BIOLYTE BIOLYTE Promising medical-grade hydration, Tropical is the latest addition to BIOLYTE’s line of “IV in a Bottle” hydration beverages. Each unit contains 7.5 times more electrolytes than standard sports drinks and 40 calories per bottle.

Brew Dr. Kombucha Brew Dr. Kombucha Brew Dr.’s latest limited edition flavor is the tropically delightful Pineapple Guava, made with green tea and tart passionfruit. CEO Matt Thomas noted that the flavor was deliberately launched in the “dead of winter” as a means of reminding consumers of warm weather.

C4/Nutrabolt C4/Nutrabolt Performance energy drink C4’s latest addition to its Smart Energy line is Icy Blue Razz, an RTD version of the brand’s existing powdered flavor. The sugar free product contains nootropics and caffeine sourced from green tea.

CENTR CENTR CENTR Brands announced the launch of CENTR Sugar Free, an unsweetened, sparkling CBD beverage with just 10 calories per 12 oz. can. The drink has a citrus flavor and is launching into nationwide retail.

Chobani Chobani Chobani is building off its expanded beverage platform (which includes oat milk and coffee creamers) with a new line of multi-serve, RTD cold brew coffees. Chobani Coffee is available in Cold Brew with Sweet Cream, Cold Brew with Vanilla, Cold Brew with Oatmilk and Cold Brew Pure Black varieties. It has a suggested retail price of $4.49 per 32 oz. Tetra Top carton.

Earth & Star Earth & Star Earth & Star has reformulated and restructured its line of mushroom lattes, leaving the Matcha, Turmeric and Cacao flavors and adding Black (coffee). The latter three contain oat milk and all SKUs feature a blend of lion’s mane, chaga, reishi and cordyceps mushrooms. The drinks also feature an increased dosage of 2,000 mg of mushrooms per serving. The Matcha and Turmeric lattes also now feature reduced sugar and are sweetened with monkfruit.

Effusio Effusio Embracing a unique form factor, Effusio has launched a line of dissolvable beverage discs. The functional products feature Prebiotic+, Sleep+ and Immune Defense+ varieties. Prebiotic+ is sold online on the brand’s website for $42 per 30-pack, Immune Defense+ for $40 per 30-pack and Sleep is available for $32 per 15-pack.

Harmless Harvest Harmless Harvest Harmless Harvest’s latest beverage innovation is an organic coconut smoothie featuring a blend of hand-scooped coconut meat, coconut water and MCTs. The product contains 140 calories and 1 gram of protein per 10 oz. bottle.

International Delight International Delight It’s a yabba-dabba-doo time with International Delight’s latest coffee creamer flavors. The Danone-owned brand partnered with Post Consumer Brands for Fruity PEBBLES and Cocoa PEBBLES creamers. The cereal-themed flavors are available for a limited time only.

Jamba Jamba Juice maker Jamba is introducing a new line of RTD shots in Ginger, Turmeric and Wheatgrass varieties. They are available for $3.99 per 2 oz. bottle. The company is also offering “Jamba’s Boost Packs” containing two smoothies and two ginger shots for $15.

Jones Soda Jones Soda Looking to praise “unsung heroes,” Jones Soda has introduced a set of eight labels honoring people and groups who stepped up for the greater good amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They include a California restaurant that provided meals to fire evacuees, a nonprofit organization that delivered drinking water to the Navajo Nation and a firefighter at the Skyxe Saskatoon International Airport.

Laird Superfood Laird Superfood Orange Guava is the latest addition to Laird Superfood’s powdered Hydrate line, featuring coconut water and aquamin.

Lull Lull Indeed Brewing Company is branching into the cannabis-infused beverage space with Lull CBD Seltzer. The non-psychoactive beverage features light citrus notes of lemon and key lime, zero calories and 10 mg of CBD per 12 oz. can.

Monster Energy Monster Energy Monster Ultra Gold is a zero sugar, golden pineapple flavored addition to the brand’s Ultra line. The drink contains 160 mg of caffeine per 16 oz. can.

Mooala Mooala Plant-based milk maker Mooala is embracing the ketogenic diet with its line of Keto Mylks, available in Original, Vanilla Cream, Cinnamon Roll and Chocolatey Chip flavors. With less than 1 gram of net carbs, zero sugar and 5 grams of MCTs, Keto Mylk is available in shelf-stable 33.8 oz. cartons on the brand’s website and in 48 oz. refrigerated multi-serve bottles at Sprouts stores nationwide.

MTN Dew MTN Dew Promising to “bring fans the feeling of warm summer days – even in the middle of winter,” PepsiCo has introduced MTN Dew Major Melon, a new watermelon-flavored addition to the MTN Dew portfolio. The line is available in full flavor and Zero Sugar varieties in 20 oz. bottles, 2 liter bottles and 12-packs of 12 oz. cans.

Natural Bliss Natural Bliss Natural Bliss’ latest product rollout features four plant-based varieties -- Vanilla with prebiotic fiber and Sweet Almond with protein and MCT oil are available in 28 oz. bottles and contain added functionality while Brown Sugar Oat Milk Creamer and Almond Sweet Crème Creamer provide extra flavor offerings in 32 oz. bottles. Each individual unit retails for $5.49.

New London Light New London Light In time for Dry January, New London Light has launched a new non-alcoholic spirit from Salcombe Distilling Co. that is inspired by gin. The product is currently available in the U.K. and features juniper, cardamom, ginger, habanero capsicum, orange, sage, cascarilla bark and lemongrass.

Perfect Hydration Perfect Hydration As consumers seek out more environmentally friendly products, Perfect Hydration has launched its previously announced canned alkaline water line. The still beverage features a 9.5 pH level and added electrolytes. The 16 oz. cans will retail for $1.29-$1.49 each and are also available in 12-packs and 24-packs.

Pressed Juicery Pressed Juicery In celebration of Black History Month, Pressed Juicery has partnered with three Black artists to design special labels showcasing their work. The company will donate a portion of proceeds from every sale to the artists. The labels will be featured on the brand’s top-selling Citrus 2, Orange Turmeric and Roots 3 flavors.

Recoup Wellness Recoup Wellness Recoup Wellness has launched its ginger-powered line of hydration and recovery beverages. Recoup uses fresh juice to add nutrients and flavor to their recipes and comes in three varieties: Watermelon + Blood Orange + Ginger, Cucumber + Lemon + Ginger and Pineapple + Coconut + Ginger.

RISE Brewing Co. RISE Brewing Co. Oat Milk Vanilla is the latest flavor to join RISE Brewing Co.’s roster of canned nitro cold brew lattes. The organic SKU launched online on January 25 and will be available in Kroger, Publix, Safeway-Albertsons and Whole Foods stores with an SRP of $2.99 per 7 oz. can.

Shamrock Farms Shamrock Farms Shamrock Farms has added a Vanilla Cream Half & Half to its creamer line up. The new flavor is available at Redner’s, Safeway-Albertsons and Weis stores across the Southwest and Mid-Atlantic.

Sweet Crude Sweet Crude Into the market launches a bubblin’ crude. Non-alc, CBD-infused mocktail brand Sweet Crude has introduced its first products, OG Tonic and Mellow Mule. Each 8.45 oz. can contains 20 mg of hemp CBD. The line retails for $23.99 per 4-pack.

TAZO TAZO CALM is the latest addition to TAZO’s line of iced teas. Made with a blend of chamomile, lemongrass, hibiscus flowers and spearmint, the drink is USDA Organic, contains no artificial colors or sweeteners and is packaged in rPET bottles. Each 42 oz. multiserve bottle retails for $3.79.

Veryvell Veryvell Molson Coors Beverage Company’s continued expansion into the non-alcoholic beverage space is going Veryvell so far. This new brand of CBD-infused beverages contains 20 mg of broad-spectrum hemp (sourced from Hexo) per 12 oz. can. The line features different functional benefits by SKU, including Focus, Mind & Body and Unwind.