Good2grow Introduces Ready-to-Drink Organic Kids MILK

ATLANTA, Ga. – Soggy carton and car seat spills, be gone – because traditional milk products are getting a serious upgrade with the launch of Organic MILK from good2grow, the #1 kids beverage brand1. The new product (SRP: $3.99) is available in single-serve, 8-ounce bottles in Strawberry and Chocolate flavors, complete with a re-closable top to avoid spills on the go. good2grow MILK is now launching in retail, with initial distribution slated for spring 2021 in select grocery and convenience store retailers, including Hannaford Supermarkets, Casey’s General Stores, Stripes Stores and Circle K Texas.

In addition to providing nutritional benefits – including a good source of vitamins A and D, calcium and 8 grams of protein per serving – the new product also appeals to kids with its two yummy flavors and hundreds of kid-requested character tops.

While good2grow has long been at the forefront of the better-for-you kids beverage space, this new product marks the brand’s first foray into the dairy space and the first “ready-to-go” milk for kids ages two to five. According to fall 2020 study from Mintel, milk remains a staple for parents, with 85% of parents with children five and under having purchased dairy milk within the past three months.

“We know that parents are more selective than ever when it comes to their kids’ beverage consumption, in terms of nutritional attributes, convenience and especially variety,” said Gunnar Olson, CEO of good2grow. “Our MILK addresses each of these needs – plus, the two delicious flavors and collectable character tops sweeten the deal with their kids.”

About good2grow

Founded in 1997, good2grow® uses fun to teach kids to eat and drink healthier. good2grow offers an innovative line of healthy children’s beverages featuring collectable 3D character tops that make nutritional products fun for kids to drink and help parents reinforce good dietary habits. The company partners with the hottest names in children’s entertainment to bring kids their favorite characters from Disney™, Universal™, Hasbro™, Nickelodeon™, Warner Bros™ and many more. The character tops are collectable, reusable, dishwasher-safe, recyclable and BPA-free. good2grow is available nationally at retailers including Target™, Walmart™, Kwik Trip™, Walgreens™ and CVS™, For more information on the brand and current character tops and to find a store near you, visit good2grow.com.

