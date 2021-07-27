GreenRoom Agency Pushes Further Into Food & Beverage With Three New Signings

Miami, Fla – GreenRoom, an award-winning public relations and digital agency, recently expanded its Food & Beverage practice with three innovative brands in its portfolio. Each one is serving a distinct place in the market and leading with quality and authenticity. Fillo’s America’s Made brings traditional Latin American flavors together with beans and grains flavored with real sofrito into convenient, microwavable packaging. Its unique versatility makes it enjoyable on its own with avocado slices or complimenting nearly any meal. ShineWater is the only hydration beverage that is fortified with the recommended daily dose of Vitamin D to address the epidemic of deficiency in Americans. Its delicious flavors do not contain added sugar or artificial ingredients for a healthy and satisfying supplement. Gratsi wine brings together old-world style of wine making into a convenient box format delivered to your door on a regularly scheduled cadence. Coming in a Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc, the wine boasts lower sugars and lower ABV for maximum enjoyment.

“We always search for innovative consumer products and these three new brands could not fit that description better,” said Brian Metcalf, chief executive officer, GreenRoom Agency. “Each one brings something unique to the marketplace and offer a tremendous opportunity for inclusion in a number of media outlets in the vertical markets we’ve always sought to saturate.

“We’ve had success for years in this category demonstrated by our most recent agency award in the alcohol and spirits market,” said Ben Burroughs, president, GreenRoom Agency. “The synergies with these news brands and our existing roster give ample opportunities to see these brands win in the media.”

With an array of retail distribution and the ability to ship directly to consumers, these new brands are very accessible to nearly the entire country. Each also represent a special attention to the packaging and consumer experience with sustainability and convenience at the forefront of each brand’s ethos.

