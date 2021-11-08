Hemp Infused Beverage The Pathfinder Hemp & Root Launches Nationwide

SEATTLE, Wash. — Bartenders, cocktail enthusiasts, baristas, and mindful imbibers alike will delight in the newest social libation currently turning the beverage world on its end, The Pathfinder Hemp & Root. This brand-new hemp based zero-proof elixir is serving up spirit-lifting cocktails with all of the botanical flavor and none of the booze. Made from fermented and distilled hemp plus a slew of other wild ingredients such as Douglas fir, sage, juniper, saffron, wormwood and angelica root, the unmatched herbaceous flavor, versatility, and good vibes can be enjoyed now, while The Pathfinder Cannabis Spirit, the same great tasting liquid but containing THC, will land in licensed Seattle and Portland cannabis retailers soon.

The Pathfinder, the first and only cross category hemp based spirit, sits at the nexus of two mega-trends disrupting the $2.2 trillion global alcohol industry. Cannabis drinks are projected to be a $2.8 billion market by 2025 and global no-and-low category sales to grow to $74 billion over the same time frame.

“The future of the back bar is changing and we’re at the precipice of cannabis and zero proof spirits helping transform how we enjoy a night out – or in,” said Steven Grasse, co-founder, and creator of Hendrick’s Gin and Sailor Jerry Rum. “These industries don’t need to fight each other for market share, in fact we’re banking on them merging together to create a totally new category. The Pathfinder Hemp and Root is truly ahead of the game.”

The Pathfinder Hemp and Root is an innovative spirit fermented from hemp and carefully refined by copper pot distillation. The base liquid is then blended with an alchemy of wormwood, angelica root, ginger, sage, juniper, saffron, orange peel, and wild-crafted Douglas fir as well as natural terpenes, to yield a revolutionary elixir with both the character and complexity of a spirit – but with none of the harmful effects of alcoholic beverages.

Steeped in the rich history of the American West with a liquid that is just as wild as the landscape and the people that inhabited it, The Pathfinder is inspired by the age of apothecaries and the homemade remedies often employed by pioneers,homesteaders, and snake oil salesmen alike. Hemp & Root equally hearkens to a bygone age as it raises the standard of flavor and quality in non-alcoholic spirits with an eye to the future.

“Where other non-alcoholic brands are built on what’s been taken out, we’re all about what has been put in,” said Guy Escolme, co-founder. “People do not want to compromise, so we set out to create a delicious and complex cannabis-influenced liquid first, which happens to be non-alc.”

The Pathfinder Hemp and Root behaves like a spirit and can be sipped neat, enjoyed on the rocks, used as the base of a cocktail or served with coffee, making it a valuable addition to the back bar of forward-thinking restaurants, bars, cafes, as well as the home bar carts of mindful spirits fans. The Pathfinder Hemp and Root has the intense flavor and aromatic characteristics of a spirit such as an amaro and has wryly been coined “the destroyer of bad vibes.”

“In our brand excavation, we honed in on the history of cannabis in the American West, specifically the mid-to-late 1800’s,” said Chris Abbott, co-founder and cannabis pioneer behind Mr. Moxey’s. “This ‘golden’ era featured an abundance of interesting cannabis elixirs in various medicinal bottles with label declarations such as ‘PAIN DESTROYER.’ The Pathfinder has that same apothecary feel and snake oil salesman-like character.”

Just as whiskey is made from grain and rum from sugarcane, a cannabis spirit has to be from cannabis. The process begins with fermented and distilled hemp for the base and for the flavor, the goal was to recreate the taste of the American West. Botanicals such as wormwood, Angelica root and Douglas fir were blended along with natural terpenes for a distinctly western expression on the nose and the palate. This liquid development took two years and resulted in a pair of one-of-a-kind products: The Pathfinder Hemp and Root, and The Pathfinder Cannabis Spirit with THC.

The Pathfinder Hemp and Root ($35/500ml) is now available for purchase online with national distribution, and is currently available to enjoy at a growing list of bars and restaurants in the Seattle, WA region, as well as Philadelphia and New York City. The Pathfinder Cannabis Spirit containing THC will land in licensed Seattle and Portland cannabis retailers soon.

SIGNATURE SERVES:

The Pathfinder Hemp & Root shines in a spritz, but this unique elixir lends itself to a multitude of delicious concoctions – and can even be enjoyed neat or over ice. For more recipe inspiration, please visit: drinkthepathfinder.com

The Pathfinder Spritz

2 oz. The Pathfinder Hemp & Root Spirit

½ oz. lemon juice

Top with seltzer

Lemon slice garnish

Served over ice in a 12 oz. Collins glass

Pathfinder E & T

1 oz. The Pathfinder Hemp & Root Spirit

1 shot of espresso

4 oz. tonic water

Lemon peel garnish

Served on the rocks in a 12 oz. Collins glass

PF Negroni

1 oz. The Pathfinder Hemp & Root Spirit

1 oz. London Dry Gin

1 oz. Campari

Serve over a large cube in a rocks glass or fancy coupe with an orange peel garnish



