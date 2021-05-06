Huel Launches Strawberry Shortcake Flavored Complete Nutrition Shakes

LONDON — Just in time for summer, Huel has added a new pink Strawberry Shortcake flavor to its low carb, high protein and vegan Black Edition range.

Each Huel meal provides you with the 27 essential vitamins and vitamins your body needs to thrive and each serving of Huel’s Black Edition range contains 50% less carbs and 33% more protein than the original Huel Powder v3.0.

Whether your goal is to get fit post-lockdown, mix up your training schedule or simply to eat more healthy, plant-based food, Huel is making nutrition easier than ever with the addition of this sweet and fresh Strawberry Shortcake flavor.

Huel Black Edition is 100% vegan and made with sustainable ingredients including pea protein, flaxseed, brown rice protein, sunflower and coconut. Plus, by changing your diet to have one plant-based meal a day you can save around 35% of daily food-related carbon emissions, meaning with Huel you can enjoy a nutritionally complete meal while looking after the planet.

What’s more, the Huel Black Edition formula boasts pro and prebiotics while kombucha and green tea extract have been introduced for additional natural nutrients. It also contains half the level of carbohydrate of the original Huel v3.0 powder, 40g of 100% plant-based protein and zero artificial sweeteners.

Huel is one of the fastest-growing brands in the world and is famous for its on-the-go powdered meals made with minimal environmental impact. As the world is urged to move towards more sustainable food sources, Huel’s innovations make nutritious and 100% plant-based food more accessible and appealing to the masses. Each Black Edition pouch contains 17 meals and has a shelf life of twelve months, so you only use exactly what you need and ensure there is absolute minimal waste.

The new addition joins a line-up that already includes Vanilla, Chocolate, Coffee Caramel, Peanut Butter, Salted Caramel, Banana, Unflavored and Unsweetened. All are available at Huel.com for just $2.20 per meal.

About Huel

Launched in 2015, Huel’s mission is to make nutritionally complete, convenient and affordable food, with minimal impact on animals and the environment.

Offering consumers “complete nutrition” means that each Huel meal serves customers a good balance of protein, carbs, fiber, essential fats and phytonutrients, plus an optimum level of all essential vitamins and minerals required on a daily basis. Formulated by Registered Nutritionist, James Collier, Huel is vegan, lactose-free and soya-free.

Along with Huel powder (including a gluten-free and reduced carb option), Huel offers a number of nutritionally complete products, including a Ready-to-drink meal which provides an innovative solution for time-poor consumers and an on-the-go bar that makes for the perfect snack. Each Huel packet has a year-long shelf life and produces zero food waste with minimal packaging waste which makes less of an environmental impact on the planet than many other food products.

For More Information:

https://huel.com/products/huel-black-edition