Investor Speed Dating Series: Connecting Brands with Investors this June & July



BevNET & NOSH will host a series of Investor Speed Dating events this June and July. Speed Dating is a virtual networking series designed to connect food, beverage, and beer brands with industry experts. Each 60 minute event sets up back-to-back 1:1 virtual meetings between brands and investors.

This summer’s Speed Dating events will be even more frequent, as well as more focused. Our upcoming events will be 60 minutes instead of two hours to free up calendars and allow participation in multiple events. Each event is also now focused on a particular fundraising stage and/or category of products to lead to more qualified conversations. Lastly, we’ve limited participation to 15 brands per event to maximize the number of meetings for each company.

Upcoming 2021 Investor Speed Dating events:

June 9 – Angel/Seed & Early Stage Food Brands

June 14 – Non-Alcoholic Beverage Brands

June 21 – Mid Stage Food Brands

July 13 – Non-Alcoholic Beverage Brands

July 14 – Angel/Seed & Early Stage Food Brands

July 22 – Beer and Beyond

July 26 – Mid Stage Food Brands

If you are an entrepreneur seeking investment, or looking to network with potential future investors, you must hold a subscription to BevNET & NOSH to participate.

The BevNET & NOSH team will take your submission into consideration and add your company to the next relevant and available event. Brand slots are first-come, first-served; we will maintain a waitlist as well.

About Speed Dating

Networking as we enjoy it in real life is somewhat limited these days — so we’ve created a structured way for brands to meet 1:1 with industry experts.