James & James Launches Craft CBD Seltzer Made With Single-Sourced and Hand-Harvested Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Extract

New CBD seltzer brand James & James launched as the first craft sparkling beverage made with full spectrum, hemp flower-derived CBD extract sourced from in-house hemp. Each 12 oz glass bottle of James & James features 25mg of CBD sourced from its parent company CFH Ltd.’s Colorado farm.

As the latest product by CFH, Ltd., a vertically integrated, Colorado-based CBD bioscience company and USDA Certified Organic hemp farm founded in 2014, James & James only uses hemp sourced from hand-harvested flower. Hand-harvesting flower leaves out the unwanted fats, waxes & chlorophylls that exist in the stalks, stems & leaves of the plant and increases efficacy by preserving the delicate trichomes where the vast majority of the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids reside.

“Our team owns and operates its own farm, so we can ensure the highest quality hemp is in every bottle,” says Jim Ott, chief executive officer and founder of CFH and James & James. “We start by developing the genetics, we grow and harvest the hemp flower on our farm and we formulate in our lab. We also do in-house and third-party testing to establish quality, consistency and traceability.”

Hemp grown on CFH’s Colorado farm is non-GMO and pesticide and herbicide free. All CFH products, including James & James, are made from industrial hemp and contain less than 0.3 percent THC.

“With James & James, you will always know where your CBD is coming from,” says Ott. “With that peace of mind, we can relax, unwind, and rebuild after a hard day or strenuous activity with a drink designed to help us do so.”

James & James craft sparkling hemp beverages are available to purchase online nationwide and in select retail stores throughout Colorado and Wyoming in two flavors: Cucumber Mint and Cherry Vanilla. Both flavors are carbonated, light and refreshing with the subtle touch of earthy hemp and are naturally alcohol-free, caffeine-free, gluten-free and contain zero calories, sugars/or carbs.

James & James sparkling hemp beverages are best enjoyed chilled or as a mixer in a favorite cocktail to neutralize the free radicals that come from consuming alcohol. Available in 12oz glass bottles at $4.99 and packs of four at $19.99, James & James can be purchased online and in select stores throughout Colorado and Wyoming. Store locations can be found at myjamesandjames.com/findus.

About CFH, Ltd.

CFH, Ltd. was founded by James Ott and Ian James in 2014 as a vertically integrated CBD oil bioscience company. Today, CFH is a Colorado-based CBD bioscience company and a leading supplier of CBD nationwide. CFH is committed to producing the highest quality full spectrum CBD and proprietary hemp strains that maintain the natural balance and proportion of the cannabinoids and terpenes present in hemp plants to provide optimal health benefits and efficacy. For more information on CFH, visit CFH.Ltd.

About James & James

James & James was created in 2021 to honor a lost friend. In 2017, one of CFH, Ltd.’s founders, Ian James, lost an aggressive battle with colon cancer. James & James hemp seltzers are made from single-sourced hemp hand harvested on CFH’s Colorado farms. Designed to help individuals relax and rebuild, James & James allows the brain to wind down while supporting and accelerating the body’s natural ability to repair itself.

James & James sparkling hemp beverages are best enjoyed chilled or as a mixer in a favorite cocktail to neutralize the free radicals that come from alcohol. Available in 12oz glass bottles at $4.99 and packs of four at $19.99, James & James can be purchased online nationwide and in select stores throughout Colorado and Wyoming. To shop or for more information about James & James, visit myjamesandjames.com.

For More Information:

https://myjamesandjames.com/findus