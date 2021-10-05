Jarritos Awards ‘Flavored By Culture’ Grants To Local Lunch Truck Owners

EL PASO, Texas — Jarritos, the authentic Mexican soft drink brand, announced three recipients for their newly launched Flavored By Culture Fund. The grant will financially support lunch truck owners and entrepreneurs’ business goals and educational endeavors.

“We are honored to recognize lunch truck owners who continue to serve authentic food in their communities,” said Eric Delamare, marketing director for Jarritos. “Our goal is to share our Mexican heritage, culture and traditions with others while supporting the hardest working community members that exemplify this mission and are engaged in their communities.”

Hispanic-owned businesses contribute over $800 billion to the American economy every year, according to the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC). With so many small businesses being impacted during the pandemic, The Jarritos’ Flavored by Culture Fund aims to empower, elevate and increase opportunities for businesses that celebrate culture through food and beverages.

The fund will award each recipient with a total of $5,000 to apply towards their business pursuits. Here are this year’s winners:

Elia Ariza: Lupita’s Roasted Corn located in Houston, TX

Juan Rojas: Lonchera de Rojas located in Vista, CA

Eric Ortiz: Tiki Chili located in Maple Lake, MN

About Jarritos

Created in 1950, Jarritos are delicious fruit-flavored sodas from Mexico. Sold in iconic glass bottles throughout the U.S., the brand offers 13 unique flavors, all made with natural flavors and real sugar. Jarritos flavors are mandarin, tamarind, pineapple, fruit-punch, lime, grapefruit, strawberry, mango, guava, hibiscus, passion fruit, cola and watermelon. Each unique flavor represents a delicious slice of the brand’s Mexican heritage. Jarritos is now distributed in 38 countries around the world. Find out more at jarritos.com.

For More Information:

https://jarritos.com/