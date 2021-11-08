Kerry Releases Enhanced Second-Generation Range of Premium Taste Extracts for Low-/No-Alcohol Drinks: Botanicals Collection ZERO 2.0

Naas, Ireland — Kerry, the world’s leading taste and nutrition company, is excited to officially release its Botanicals Collection ZERO 2.0, an enhanced next-generation range of high-quality, authentic botanical extracts—containing 0% ethanol—designed specifically for global rapid-growth low- and no-alcohol beverage markets. Applications include low-/no-alcohol drinks and mocktails, regular alcoholic beverages, and almost any beverage application in which a low level of alcohol or a unique taste experience is desired.

This extensive portfolio of tastes enables drink manufacturers to maintain a low (or zero) alcohol content and permits a “0.0%” claim. In comparison to other ethanol-free technologies, the Collection ZERO 2.0 range is more stable, with no haze, no sedimentation, and a more complex botanical taste and mouthfeel.

The range of possible distillates in this new 2.0 generation includes fruit; floral; and spice and brown tonalities such as passionfruit, rosebud, elderflower, caraway, black pepper, cumin, cocoa and coffee.

With the Botanicals Collection ZERO 2.0, beverage product developers now have an extensive range of potential tastes on their creative palettes that meet emerging clean-label and authentic-quality requirements. The result: a premium drinking experience for those seeking to moderate their alcohol consumption.

Francis De Campos Ferreira, Global Taste Portfolio Director for Selected Extracts at Kerry, commented on the new botanical collection release: “Taste is extremely important to all consumers of low- and no-alcohol beverages. Our exciting second-generation Kerry Botanicals Collection ZERO 2.0 range delivers not only the fresh notes from the first generation but also now more complex flavours that remind us of those found in traditional alcoholic beverages. Another important consumer concern is that these types of drinks be naturally sourced, so it’s important to note that the ZERO 2.0 product range is created using all-natural, sustainable botanical sources.”

The new generation uses a proprietary extraction and distillation processing technique, delivering significant benefits (such as being preservative-free) while developing intense and amazingly complex aromatic profiles. ZERO 2.0 complements and expands Kerry’s first-generation Collection ZERO, which was announced in 2020. Furthermore, this newly released range offers more stability with no haze or sedimentation, and delivers a unique, complex and differentiated botanical taste profile.

Adds Mr De Campos Ferreira: “There is a rapidly growing global trend to moderate and control alcohol intake, and consumers are seeking authentic-tasting beverage options that address this desire. This has resulted in enormous growth in the global market for these kinds of beverages that is expected to continue for years. Producers able to offer tasty and healthier upscale beverage choices will see a significant and growing market opportunity in the years to come.”

“Due mainly to the fact that many no-alcohol drinks (like mocktails) resemble juices, consumer expectations are currently not being met by the prevailing no-alcohol options. Increasingly, consumers want the upscale experience of the glass, ice, and taste—simply without the alcohol content. The Kerry Botanicals Collection ZERO 2.0 portfolio delivers a premium drink that tastes great.”

Kerry’s extensive expertise and experience in natural extraction also fosters innovative “fusion distillates” based on a proprietary capability to blend natural botanicals (leaves, flowers, seeds, etc.), and then magnify taste by running a distillate following a period of slow maturation. This produces tailored extracts or blends that can be made to order to suit specific local and regional tastes and other requirements.

