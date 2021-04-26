Launch of New Fever-Tree Lime & Yuzu in Time for Cinco de Mayo

NEW YORK — Fever-Tree, the world’s leading producer of premium mixers, including tonics, gingers and sparkling sodas, has announced the launch of Fever-Tree Sparkling Lime & Yuzu in Spring 2021. Marrying Tahitian limes from Mexico and hand-picked Japanese yuzus, Fever-Tree Sparkling Lime & Yuzu is ideal for turning a premium spirit into a zesty Spritz that is refreshing and easy to make for increasingly health-conscious consumers. The expression rolls out nationwide at top bars and restaurants, including the Fever-Tree Porch at Bryant Park, key retailers, liquor and delivery services, such as Total Wine, select Safeway and Pink Dot/Postmates Los Angeles (MSRP: $4.99/6.8 fl. oz. 4-pack).

Expertly Crafted to Mix with Premium Vodka, Tequila and More

Fever-Tree Sparkling Lime & Yuzu expands the brand’s growing Sparkling range following the debut of Fever-Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit, the company’s most successful launch to date. Like all the brands’ mixers, Fever-Tree Sparkling Lime & Yuzu has been skillfully crafted with the finest naturally sourced ingredients. It has been designed to simply mix with premium vodkas and tequilas, the largest value and fastest growing spirits categories respectively. With Spritzes leading in menu growth and up 133% (Source: DataEssential), Fever-Tree Sparkling Lime & Yuzu brings this experience well within the reach and skillset of the newest segment of bartenders: home bartenders.

Adding Flavor Complexity While Simplifying Drink Making

The Spritz serve is typically time-consuming to make, with three or more ingredients (such as wine or Prosecco), but Fever-Tree Sparkling Lime & Yuzu simplifies this process, adding an exotic twist. It further celebrates the Spritz occasion so that everyone, from home bartenders during lockdowns, to bar pros as the on-premise returns, can easily make a lighter, sophisticated, quality drink with only two ingredients and a garnish. The pandemic has brought to the fore consumers’ yearning to make drinks at home that mimic their experience in bars—delicious, refreshing and expertly crafted. Fever-Tree Lime & Yuzu offers a solution and ups the ante with a flavor profile that is hard to find, craveable and can be used in a variety of ways across the home bar.

Free from Artificial Colors and Sweeteners, High in Bubbles

Fever-Tree Sparkling Lime & Yuzu contains a mere 30 calories in a 6.8 fl. oz. bottle and contains no artificial colors or sweeteners. When mixed, it creates a choice, sophisticated Spritz for increasingly health-conscious consumers. With imbibers gravitating towards longer, lighter and refreshing drinks, Fever-Tree Sparkling Lime & Yuzu enables those at home to create simple Spritz serves with no compromise on flavor. As with all Fever-Tree expressions, high carbonation releases long-lasting, ultra-fine bubbles for maximum aroma, taste and refreshment.

A Uniquely Refreshing Marriage of Lime and Yuzu

In Fever-Tree Sparkling Lime & Yuzu, crisp, zesty limes and complex, floral yuzu come together for a one-of-a-kind, refreshing taste. The expression unites the finest citrus from two of the world’s oldest and most respected food cultures. Tahitian limes are sourced from beautiful groves on Mexico’s Caribbean and Pacific coasts, home to some of the world’s best citrus that is available fully ripened year-round. Fever-Tree selected this variety of lime for its superior taste profile that balances its signature sharp tang with a delicate sweetness. The floral sweetness of Japanese yuzu layers in delicate complexity. Only the highest quality yuzus are hand-picked and whole pressed to extract the most flavorful essential oils.

The Next “It” Flavor: Yuzu, a Flavor of the Year

In December 2020, Firmenich, the world’s largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, crowned yuzu as one of the flavors of the year and a super fruit. The popularity of yuzu is rising, as, in parallel, consumers, chefs, and barmen seek out authentic, fresh flavors and sensations. Yuzu brings the familiarity of citrus flavors with an added zing that drives consumer interest and excitement. That being said, yuzu as a fruit is still quite uncommon and costly in the U.S. Fever-Tree does the heavy lifting of procuring this hard-to-find ingredient, making it as convenient as popping the top of the bottle, enhancing all drinks occasions, whether in the hands of a home bartender or a bar pro.

Leveraging the Craft Bartending Community

As part of its campaign to launch Fever-Tree Sparkling Lime & Yuzu, Fever-Tree will partner with craft bartenders across the U.S., including Julia Momose of Kumiko (Chicago) and Ignacio “Nacho” Jimenez of Ghost Donkey (New York City). They will unleash their mixological creativity to showcase Fever-Tree Sparkling Lime & Yuzu with a broad range of spirits and applications. The expression will also be a featured ingredient at Liquor Lab, which provides state-of-the-art mixology education for consumers both in person and virtually.

Upgrading the Spritz Occasion and a Fail-Proof Drinks Template

Fever-Tree Sparkling Lime & Yuzu supports the company’s strategy of fail-proof, two-ingredient drinks plus a garnish, in this case Spritzes, that anyone can make at home with their favorite vodka, tequila or even rum. It enables an easy, palate-awakening upgrade of the tried and true Vodka & Soda or Tequila & Soda with Lime.

Fever-Tree Lime & Yuzu Spritz

3 parts Fever-Tree Sparkling Lime & Yuzu

1 part Grey Goose Vodka

Add vodka to a highball glass, add ice and top with Fever-Tree Sparkling Lime & Yuzu. Garnish with a lime slice.

Fever-Tree Sparkling Ranch Water

3 parts Fever-Tree Sparkling Lime & Yuzu

1 part tequila

Add tequila to a highball glass, add ice and top with Fever-Tree Sparkling Lime & Yuzu. Garnish with a lime slice.

Fever-Tree North America CEO Charles Gibb says:

“Fever-Tree’s meticulous focus on excellence is at the heart of the brand and has taken us to Mexico and Japan in pursuit of the very best ingredients to create a great tasting mixer. Fever-Tree Sparkling Lime & Yuzu introduces quality, choice and a lower calorie option to the Spritz occasion, making it perfect for the health-conscious consumer who still wants big flavor, but with significantly less sugar.”

Fever-Tree USA Marketing Director Amanda Stackman says:

“Fever-Tree, renowned the world over for tonics and gingers, is truly a mixer brand. Building on the success of Fever-Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit, we wanted to provide pairings for the most popular and growing spirits categories, vodka and tequila. The timing is ideal, with yuzu named a flavor of the year during a year when everyone needs an at-home drink solution that is easy, refreshing and satisfying.”

About Fever-Tree:

Founded in 2005, Fever-Tree is the leading premium line of carbonated mixers. It procures the world’s finest ingredients from across the globe, including quinine from the Democratic Republic of Congo, ginger from Ivory Coast, India and Nigeria, and lemons from Sicily. The Fever-Tree range is designed to complement and enhance a wide array of premium spirits and, with its high quality and naturally sourced ingredients, is the perfect accompaniment to any drinking occasion. Since its launch, Fever-Tree has collected a vast number of awards, including the Best Selling & Top Trending Tonic Water for seven consecutive years by Drinks International’s surveys of the World’s Best Bars. In the U.S., Fever-Tree’s portfolio includes 19 mixers, comprising tonics, ginger ales, ginger beers and sparkling sodas that are available at leading retailers, bars and restaurants across the country.

For More Information:

https://fever-tree.com/en_US