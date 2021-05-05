Liquid Death Hires Amy Friedlander Hoffman As Chief Business Officer

Santa Monica, Calif. – Innovative canned water startup Liquid Death announced the appointment of Amy Friedlander Hoffman as Chief Business Officer. She joins the executive team in this new role to oversee marketing, communications, merchandising, development for commercial strategies and business development for all brand partnerships.

Amy spent the last five years at Uber, serving most recently as the Head of Business for the Brand, overseeing more than 150 partnerships to drive engagement, experience and revenue. Prior to Uber, she ran the strategic consulting practice Priority Digital Media, served as Senior Vice President of Programming for AT&T U-Verse and held business and legal positions at Intertainer and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

“With her extensive background in strategic brand partnerships, Amy will be a killer asset to our executive team,” said Liquid Death founder, Mike Cessario. “Liquid Death is growing rapidly which has led to an influx of partnership opportunities. Amy’s unique marketing experience makes her invaluable to the future success of the brand.”

Fusing tongue-in-cheek branding with high standards of sustainability, Liquid Death brings a unique and innovative edge to the beverage industry. In an effort to curb plastic pollution, the brand utilizes aluminum cans for their packaging and donates 10% of profits to organizations fighting for the cause. In addition to environmental impact, Liquid Death places a distinct focus on elevating eccentric art, music and entertainment.

“I am so excited to join the Liquid Death team,” said Amy. “The Company’s mission of #deathtoplastic through fun and a wicked sense of humor made me sell my soul to them and I am thrilled to be a part of such a disruptive company. Why should things that are bad for you have all the fun?”

Amy received a Juris Doctor from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Arts with honors from the University of Michigan. She currently sits on the board of the Los Angeles Waterkeeper and advises and invests in companies focused on making people’s lives better.

About Liquid Death

Liquid Death makes water 50 times more fun. As one of the fastest growing non-alc beverage brands of all time, Liquid Death is the first bold, hilarious beverage focused on health and sustainability. We take the healthiest thing you can drink (water) and package it into infinitely recyclable tallboy cans that can actually compete with the fun marketing of unhealthy brands across energy drinks, beer, and junk food. Liquid Death also donates 10% of the profits from every can sold to nonprofits who are helping to kill plastic pollution and bring clean drinking water to those in need.

For More Information:

https://liquiddeath.com