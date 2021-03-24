MANTRA Labs Welcomes Actor and Mental Health Awareness Advocate Jared Padalecki to Executive Team

AUSTIN, Texas — MANTRA Labs, an Austin, Texas founded company focused on helping people realize their greatness through simple, everyday, science-backed nutritional habits, today announces that Jared Padalecki has officially joined the MANTRA Labs executive team.

Padalecki is known for his outspoken advocacy on mental health, and has reached millions of people by sharing his own story and the critical role of fitness, mindset and nutrition in overcoming health challenges. As an early investor and collaborator with the MANTRA Labs team since the launch in 2019, Padalecki will serve as co-founder, supporting both the business and guiding its social mission about mental health awareness and the potential for positive, daily habits to improve quality-of-life.

A passion project established by Paul Janowitz – who set out to create a new system to support the health of his family – MANTRA Labs has developed a line of clean, science-backed, and biorhythm-matched super powders that support hydration, focus, energy, and rest.

“MANTRA Labs has literally been a lifetime in the making, and the products and team align perfectly with who I am and who I want to be,” said Padalecki. “I’ve tried every product under the sun and been approached by countless nutrition and lifestyle companies asking me for endorsements and partnerships. MANTRA is different. The system delivers the real results that I needed and has the total health mission of working to build your mind and body. I first tried MANTRA after wrapping up an amazing yet exhausting final season of Supernatural, and the results were immediate and profound – a total game-changer for my sleep, energy levels, and fitness. I am so excited to share the MANTRA mission and be part of this team, we are just getting started.”

MANTRA Labs launched with its Chrono-Nutrition System, three functional drink powders designed to support mind and body health throughout the entire day: RISE – for sharp mental focus, hydration, and caffeine-free energy; GO – for pre-workout, hydration recovery, and an energy performance boost; and REST – for relaxation, sleep, and deep recovery. The simple, three-part system is designed to increase the quality-of-life for everyone through science and proper chrono-nutrition, from a lifelong triathlete training to win the next event to someone who is unfamiliar with the fitness and nutrition space but wants to feel better, every day.

“Jared’s energy, excitement, and belief in our mission brings so much, and I’m honored to be partnering with him to build a next-generation nutrition and wellness company that truly delivers results,” said Janowitz, co-founder, and CEO, MANTRA Labs. “Trust, innovation, efficacy you can feel, inclusiveness, and joy drive us, from product development to the customer experience. When a customer chooses MANTRA, they can be certain that they are getting impeccably crafted-clean, science-backed products of the highest quality that really work. These are the products that Jared and I – and our families – use every day to feel our best. When Jared and I met we shared a strong desire to do good in the world as well as an aligned mission on mental health and the power of positive, daily nutrition habits. Jared is an incredible human being, actor, athlete, and humanitarian, and I am proud to be working with him.”

About MANTRA Labs – Made for Great

Based in Austin, Texas, MANTRA Labs™ is a family business founded by Paul Janowitz and Jared Padalecki focused on helping people realize their greatness through simple, everyday, science-backed nutritional habits. The company is built on three core principles of total health – movement, rest, and community, achieved by delivering clean, science-driven nutrition to support mind and body health, all day, every day. MANTRA’s social mission is to elevate the conversation on mental health and increase funding and awareness for mental health organizations. Every purchase supports mental health organizations doing life-saving work.

https://gomantralabs.com/