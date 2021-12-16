Matrix Fine Sciences USA Inc. announces name change to Matrix Life Science Inc., to coincide with the updating of the name of their parent company in India.

Matrix Life Science Inc. changes its name to reflect its switch from FINE CHEMISTRY to INNOVATION in LIFE SCIENCE.

Matrix Fine Sciences USA Inc., managing director Kunal Sikchi, announced that it has changed its name to Matrix Life Science Inc. The new name reflects our commitment to bring new concepts and work styles with green focus in practices and technology.

Matrix Life Science has been developing natural antioxidant solutions for the last 7 years and is a leader in the natural antioxidant industry. The company has its headquarters in Paithan, India but has warehouses across the world.

There has been no change in management and in the range of products and services we offer. Nevertheless, name change shall not impact our ongoing cooperation and agreed terms. This rebranding will not affect or delay any current or future orders of Matrix products.

However, this press release is intended to offer notice that all invoicing, packaging, and related documents will be rebranded after December 1, 2021.

Our rebranding and name change will not impact our shipping and billing addresses, tax identification, and additional invoicing information, which all remain the same. The new name Matrix Life Science Inc. now will replace Matrix Fine Sciences USA Inc. on all corporate documents, invoices, shipping documents and all our internal and external communication.

Matrix Life Science will continue to produce natural, Non-GMO, plant derived Tocopherol, Vitamin E, Phytosterol, Lecithin, Squalane, Squalene, Phosphatidylcholine, and Rosemary Extract ingredients for the food, beverage, nutraceutical, personal care, cosmetic, cosmeceutical, feed, and pet food industries.

Please direct your questions and product inquiries to North American Business Development Manager, Scott D. Murray, at scott@matrixlifescience.com, or toll free at +1.833.855.3955.