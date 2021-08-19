Monin Launches Its Two Most Popular Seasonal Flavors In A Zero Sugar & Zero Calorie Option

Monin has introduced two new flavors, Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint, to its Zero Calorie Natural Flavoring line. Easy to use, these flavors are a perfect substitute for full sugar options. Both flavors are excellent in coffees, lattes, cocktails and teas, and they are natural, clean label, zero calorie and zero sugar.

The new Pumpkin Spice flavor delivers an authentic pumpkin taste profile with warm notes of cinnamon and nutmeg. It’s great in the ever-popular pumpkin spice latte (and all espresso based drinks and coffees) but also pairs well in vodka cocktails like a martini or Moscow mule as well as bourbon based drinks, such as an old fashioned. The second flavor, Peppermint, tastes just like candy canes and adds a refreshing burst of holiday joy to to hot chocolates, coffees, dessert martinis and more.

“Creating natural, authentic flavors, made with the highest-quality ingredients has always been our mission,” says Bill Lombardo, CEO of Monin Americas. “This product range and these two new products align with that promise, and offer our customers the luxury of indulging in great tasting, sugar free drinks without any trade-off in flavor.”

Aligning with Monin’s commitment to offering clean label products made without artificial ingredients, the Zero Calorie Natural Flavoring range is the perfect alternative for looking for no and low sugar options and zero calories in food and beverage products.

”These two new products are exciting additions for the coming season and both have been on our radar for some time,” says Stasha Johnston, Senior Vice President of Marketing. “We are excited to deliver these great-tasting, premium, zero sugar options not only because they are on-trend, but more importantly because they are a direct result of real customer requests from social media, phone calls, website chats and emails. We strive to serve our customers in the best possible way, and these two products have become a reality because of them.”

For more than 100 years, Monin has been dedicated to leading the industry in innovation by creating naturally inspired, authentic flavorings made with the highest quality ingredients. Monin is the premium flavor choice for coffeehouse and foodservice operators around the world. Monin offers more than 230 gourmet flavors, available in over 150 countries, with thousands of creative recipe applications.

